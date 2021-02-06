Aggie, former Bryan offensive coordinator David Beal dies at 62

Beal played for A&M from 1977-80 and won the Aggie Heart Award in 1980. He also served as an assistant coach with the Aggies and helped head coach Jackie Sherrill form the 12th Man kickoff unit.

“It was an amazing honor to coach alongside David Beal when I came to Bryan,” said former Bryan High player Bret Page, who is now the program’s defensive coordinator on the Shinn Funeral Service’s obituary page. “He was not only a mentor to kids but also to the younger generation of coaches. He was a great example of how to work hard and have fun on the job. He genuinely cared for others and it was impossible to have a bad day once you were around him.”