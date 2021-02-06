Aggie, former Bryan offensive coordinator David Beal dies at 62

Former Texas A&M quarterback and longtime high school football coach David Beal died Friday at age 62 in Russellville, Arkansas. He had been battling brain cancer, said an A&M official.
Beal played for A&M from 1977-80 and won the Aggie Heart Award in 1980. He also served as an assistant coach with the Aggies and helped head coach Jackie Sherrill form the 12th Man kickoff unit.
Beal went on to coach in high school and was head coach at Brenham, Spring Westfield and Temple. He also served as the Bryan Vikings’ offensive coordinator from 2003-2013.
“It was an amazing honor to coach alongside David Beal when I came to Bryan,” said former Bryan High player Bret Page, who is now the program’s defensive coordinator on the Shinn Funeral Service’s obituary page. “He was not only a mentor to kids but also to the younger generation of coaches. He was a great example of how to work hard and have fun on the job. He genuinely cared for others and it was impossible to have a bad day once you were around him.”