Aggie family members to perform Kyle Field flyover Saturday

One former Texas A&M student and three family members of Aggies will perform the flyover before the Aggies' football game against Arkansas on Saturday night.
The four pilots will fly F-15s over Kyle Field before kickoff. The pilots are from the Louisiana Air National Guard 159th Fighter Wing out of NAS JRB New Orleans.
The four pilots are:
- Lt. Col. David “Ripper” Anderson, A&M class of 2001
- Maj. Cody “Viking” Clark, husband of Katy Harmon Clark, A&M class of 2007
- Maj. Ryan “Raunchin” Reeves, husband of Brittney Stevens Reeves, A&M class of 2007
- Maj. Tom “Cowboy” Coker, brother of Tia Coker Safford, A&M class of 2004
A&M and Arkansas are set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff and the game will be televised on SEC Network.
