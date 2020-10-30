 Skip to main content
Aggie family members to perform Kyle Field flyover Saturday
Texas A&M vs. Lamar football
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

One former Texas A&M student and three family members of Aggies will perform the flyover before the Aggies' football game against Arkansas on Saturday night.

The four pilots will fly F-15s over Kyle Field before kickoff. The pilots are from the Louisiana Air National Guard 159th Fighter Wing out of NAS JRB New Orleans.

The four pilots are:

  • Lt. Col. David “Ripper” Anderson, A&M class of 2001
  • Maj. Cody “Viking” Clark, husband of Katy Harmon Clark, A&M class of 2007
  • Maj. Ryan “Raunchin” Reeves, husband of Brittney Stevens Reeves, A&M class of 2007
  • Maj. Tom “Cowboy” Coker, brother of Tia Coker Safford, A&M class of 2004

A&M and Arkansas are set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

