Aggie defense playing as well as Melvin Robertson's 1970s units

“I remember being down at College Station on a recruiting trip and we were all at this basketball game,” said former Aggie all-conference linebacker Garth TenNapel, who played for Robertson. “I looked around at all the other recruits who were there and I told myself if they all decide to come we could be pretty good.”

TenNapel played for Euless Trinity and was recruited by SMU, but he figured while he would have all the off-field amenities he could possibly want in Dallas, he wouldn’t have near the talent around him on game days. He accepted A&M’s scholarship offer from Paul Register, a recently hired assistant on Emory Bellard’s first Aggie staff who had previously faced TenNapel’s teams as a coach at rival Hurst L.D. Bell.

“I made the right decision because those years at College Station were the best times of my life,” said TenNapel, who played for A&M from 1972-75. “Coach Register was one of several great position coaches who were there. We developed into a team with several all-conference and All-American players. We were among the best defenses nationally for a few seasons in a row.”

The 1975 team led the nation in run defense (80.3 yards per game) and total defense (183.8). While the players made the plays, TenNapel said Robertson’s magic touch fueled the Aggies’ success.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}