Aggie defense playing as well as Melvin Robertson's 1970s units

The Texas A&M football program is having a breakthrough season thanks in large part to a defense that has many fans remembering what the Wrecking Crew days looked like.
The fifth-ranked Aggies (8-1) are prepping for Saturday’s Orange Bowl against 13th-ranked North Carolina in what will be their first major bowl appearance since beating Oklahoma in the 2013 Cotton Bowl. While some believe the offense has carried A&M to this point, the defense has done its part, ranking third nationally against the run and 12th in total defense, holding opponents to 316.6 yards per game in this pass-first era of college football. Third-year defensive coordinator Mike Elko has reignited a defensive tradition that found deep roots five decades ago in College Station.
“I think Coach Fisher’s doing great things and he just needs some more time,” said former Aggie defensive coordinator Melvin Robertson, who molded some of the nation’s finest defenses at A&M from 1972-78. “Coach Fisher is such a personable man, and he’s easy to understand when you listen to him talk. He is going to continue to recruit well, and they must do things on the field. I’d have to study up to stop a lot of what the offenses are doing now.”
Robertson and his wife, Jimmie, have been married for 68 years and still enjoy high school football, college games on TV and following the Dallas Cowboys. Robertson worked at Houston, A&M, SMU and Mississippi State, both matching wits and working alongside many of college football’s biggest names during nearly 50 seasons of coaching. The walls of his home office are covered with photos, memorabilia and personal notes from Emory Bellard, O.A. “Bum” Phillips, Darrell Royal, Paul “Bear” Bryant, Jimmie Johnson, Bud Wilkinson, Chuck Noll, Bill Yeoman, Barry Switzer, Joe Gibbs, and others. His time at A&M transformed him into an Aggie legend.
“I remember being down at College Station on a recruiting trip and we were all at this basketball game,” said former Aggie all-conference linebacker Garth TenNapel, who played for Robertson. “I looked around at all the other recruits who were there and I told myself if they all decide to come we could be pretty good.”
TenNapel played for Euless Trinity and was recruited by SMU, but he figured while he would have all the off-field amenities he could possibly want in Dallas, he wouldn’t have near the talent around him on game days. He accepted A&M’s scholarship offer from Paul Register, a recently hired assistant on Emory Bellard’s first Aggie staff who had previously faced TenNapel’s teams as a coach at rival Hurst L.D. Bell.
“I made the right decision because those years at College Station were the best times of my life,” said TenNapel, who played for A&M from 1972-75. “Coach Register was one of several great position coaches who were there. We developed into a team with several all-conference and All-American players. We were among the best defenses nationally for a few seasons in a row.”
The 1975 team led the nation in run defense (80.3 yards per game) and total defense (183.8). While the players made the plays, TenNapel said Robertson’s magic touch fueled the Aggies’ success.
“Bellard was my first and only head coach at Texas A&M and that entire time was also spent with Coach Robertson,” TenNapel said. “Bellard was the sweetest person. I never once heard him cuss or use foul language. It wasn’t exactly that way with Coach Robertson. My sophomore year started a wave of great recruits and for my junior and senior seasons we were the top defensive unit in the nation. It was all because of Melvin Robertson and the way he put together our defensive scheme.”
Bellard resigned in the middle of the 1978 season, and offensive coordinator Tom Wilson took over. Robertson remained in Aggieland until Wilson was fired and replaced by Jackie Sherrill.
“I worked on Wilson’s staff and we didn’t do much recordwise, but when Jackie was hired, the trustees said he must hire R.C. Slocum as his defensive coordinator,” Robertson said. “I was out of a job, but I’ve always been friends with Slocum. It hurts sometimes at first, but that’s how the business of coaching works. Coaching football moves you around and you meet a lot of people.
“We sent many players to sign pro contracts, and it was because of the 4-3 defense we were running. That defense was what was seen with most pro teams at that time, and our players would often go in the higher rounds of the draft because of it.
“Lester Hayes was my favorite. He had seen his mother and father killed when he was in high school and we offered him a scholarship as a defensive end. We moved him to cornerback and then to safety where he was outstanding. All our players had to do was learn the number cadence of the teams that drafted them because they already had learned all the schemes. Our defenses back then were outstanding and part of it was that the players just really loved playing in that 4-3 set.”
Former A&M defensive tackle Warren Trahan said he enjoyed playing for Robertson.
“I came from Louisiana and was treated really well by Coach Robertson, head coach Emory Bellard, and all the great coaches and players who were there when we were able to have such a good defense in the early 70s,” Trahan said. “We used to play LSU when I was there, but at that time, the games were always in Baton Rouge. I was really motivated whenever we played games at Tiger Stadium. I had been to many games there growing up and loved that stadium.”
Robertson’s former players also are enjoying watching Fisher install his style of football at A&M.
“I am impressed with Coach Fisher and he handles himself very well each week on his talk shows,” TenNapel said. “He’s a very positive person, and especially at the higher position jobs you have to be equipped and ready to handle the fires that can get out of control. He seems like he can do it.”