Aggie cross country teams to open season later this month at LSU
The Texas A&M cross country teams will open the season at the Southeastern Conference Preview Meet on Sept. 19 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

A&M also will compete at the Gans Creek Classic on Oct. 3 in Columbia, Missouri, and it will host the annual Arturo Barrios Invitational on Oct. 17 at the Watts Cross Country Course. The SEC Championships are set for Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge.

The Aggies return 15 runners on the men’s side and 13 on the women’s.

