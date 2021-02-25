 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie baseball team to compete in Round Rock Classic beginning Friday against Baylor
0 comments

Aggie baseball team to compete in Round Rock Classic beginning Friday against Baylor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M baseball team will open play at the Round Rock Classic against Baylor at 6 p.m. Friday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

The Aggies (2-3) also will face Oklahoma (2-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday and Auburn (5-0) in a nonconference game at 11 a.m. Sunday.

A&M senior left-hander Dustin Saenz (0-1, 3.60 ERA) will start the opener against Baylor sophomore right-hander Blake Helton (0-0, 4.91). A&M junior right-hander Bryce Miller (0-0, 9.82) will start on the mound Saturday with junior lefty Jonathan Childress (0-0, 0.00) set to start Sunday. Oklahoma and Auburn have not announced their weekend starters.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas A&M National Signing Day Special

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert