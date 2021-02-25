Aggie baseball team to compete in Round Rock Classic beginning Friday against Baylor

The Texas A&M baseball team will open play at the Round Rock Classic against Baylor at 6 p.m. Friday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

The Aggies (2-3) also will face Oklahoma (2-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday and Auburn (5-0) in a nonconference game at 11 a.m. Sunday.

A&M senior left-hander Dustin Saenz (0-1, 3.60 ERA) will start the opener against Baylor sophomore right-hander Blake Helton (0-0, 4.91). A&M junior right-hander Bryce Miller (0-0, 9.82) will start on the mound Saturday with junior lefty Jonathan Childress (0-0, 0.00) set to start Sunday. Oklahoma and Auburn have not announced their weekend starters.