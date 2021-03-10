Aggie baseball team storms Panthers in 22-2 run-rule victory

The Texas A&M baseball team hit Prairie View A&M with a series of jabs, then a succession of haymakers in a 22-2 victory over the Panthers in nonconference play Wednesday night at Blue Bell Park.
A&M (11-4) took advantage of seven walks in the first two innings to build a 6-0 lead. It got worse for Prairie View A&M (0-9) in the third inning when its pitchers found their control only to watch A&M’s batters unload.
A&M sophomore transfer Taylor Smith led off the bottom of the third with a towering home run over the left-field fence that cleared the road bordering the Student Recreation Center. Smith’s first homer of the season jump-started 11 straight batters reaching. Sophomore Logan Britt’s two-run homer put A&M ahead 12-0 and capped a five-batter stretch that included RBI doubles by senior Bryce Blaum and junior Austin Bost and a single by freshman Kalae Harrison.
The hits and walks kept on coming for six innings as the Aggies ended the game early after six and a half innings on an agreed upon 10-run rule.
A&M easily stretched its winning streak to seven games with 14 hits, 13 walks and six hit batsmen, scoring at least two runs every inning.
“When you score that many runs, there’s a lot of guys who have to be willing to do the dirty work, guys being able to take the walks to set up the innings to knock them down,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “You’re not going to score 20 runs with one swing of the bat.”
Everyone shared in the wealth. Eleven Aggies had hits, 13 scored and 10 drew walks. A&M went 10 for 26 with runners on, including 8 for 22 with runners in scoring position.
“We had 40 amazing at-bats, 15 incredible two-strike at-bats and scored 11 runs with two outs,” Childress said. “We were able to empty the bench, and we haven’t had many opportunities to do that.”
Sophomore Logan Britt led the way by going 3 for 4 with a homer, triple, two RBIs, three runs scored and a walk. He had a chance to hit for the cycle, but instead of getting a double, he struck out in the fifth with two runners on.
“Obviously, it didn’t pan out,” Britt said. “I got out of my approach a little bit there at the end. Yeah, it would have been cool, but I was just trying to get the runners on third and second.”
Smith, who put up power numbers in high school and junior college, went 1 for 1 with a walk, and he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Smith, who was 0 for 12 heading into this week, had a double in Tuesday night’s 7-0 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
“I started off real slow,” Smith said. “The mental part of the game is a huge part of the game. I definitely felt I wasn’t there mentally. I kind of had to take a step back and talk to some people.”
The talks paid off, as Smith produced quality at-bats against the Panthers. He walked on a full-count pitch in the second and fouled off two full-count pitches in the third before launching his home run.
“He just kind of threw it in a good spot for me to hit, and I saw it right out of his hand,” Smith said. ”It felt good, and the wind helped it out a little bit.”
Prairie View avoided a shutout when Alex Martinez, a preseason All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection, singled home Jordon Ginn off sophomore left-hander Will Johnston in the fourth.
Johnson relieved A&M starter Chris Weber (1-0), who allowed only one single with three strikeouts and no walks over three innings.
Prairie View’s last pitcher, senior right-hander Dalton Acosta from Navasota, hit the first batter he faced to load the bases, but the right-handed transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff struck out freshman Kimbie Schuessler looking on a full-count pitch to end the sixth.
A&M will host Samford in a three-game nonconference series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday and Game 3 at noon Sunday. The Aggies then will play at Houston on Tuesday before opening Southeastern Conference play at Florida on March 18.
•
NOTES — A&M designated hitter Will Frizzell came in hitting .396 but had gone hitless in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The left-hander hit an opposite-field, two-run homer to open the scoring. He walked twice more than was replaced.