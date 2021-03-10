Aggie baseball team storms Panthers in 22-2 run-rule victory

Everyone shared in the wealth. Eleven Aggies had hits, 13 scored and 10 drew walks. A&M went 10 for 26 with runners on, including 8 for 22 with runners in scoring position.

“We had 40 amazing at-bats, 15 incredible two-strike at-bats and scored 11 runs with two outs,” Childress said. “We were able to empty the bench, and we haven’t had many opportunities to do that.”

Sophomore Logan Britt led the way by going 3 for 4 with a homer, triple, two RBIs, three runs scored and a walk. He had a chance to hit for the cycle, but instead of getting a double, he struck out in the fifth with two runners on.

“Obviously, it didn’t pan out,” Britt said. “I got out of my approach a little bit there at the end. Yeah, it would have been cool, but I was just trying to get the runners on third and second.”

Smith, who put up power numbers in high school and junior college, went 1 for 1 with a walk, and he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Smith, who was 0 for 12 heading into this week, had a double in Tuesday night’s 7-0 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.