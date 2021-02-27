Aggie baseball team stays hot in Round Rock with 8-1 win over Sooners

ROUND ROCK — The surging Texas A&M baseball team scored seven runs in the first inning and got a solid pitching performance from Bryce Miller to cruise past the Oklahoma Sooners 8-1 at the Round Rock Classic on Saturday night at Dell Diamond.
Making the transition from relief pitcher to starter, Miller (1-0) allowed only one hit in five innings. The junior right-hander struck out five and walked three in a vast improvement from last weekend when he lasted only 3 2/3 innings against Xavier after his team gave him a 5-1 lead.
“He was a little bit more consistent tonight,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “We have seen him better, and I know he expects better of himself as far as just getting us deep in the game. His command has been so much better, and I think it will be moving forward, but again it was a step forward from last week.”
A&M (4-3) gave Miller more than enough support in just one turn at the plate en route to a third straight victory. The Aggies loaded the bases with back-to-back walks by junior Bryce Blaum and sophomore Brett Minnich and junior Will Frizzell getting hit by a pitch. Texas-San Antonio senior transfer Bryan Sturges hit a sacrifice fly, and junior Austin Bost and junior Zane Schmidt followed with RBI singles. Freshman Logan Britt’s three-run homer to center field then made it 6-0. Blaum ended the first-inning rally with an RBI single, scoring freshman Kalae Harrison who walked and stole second.
The early big inning came on the heels of A&M producing 13 hits in Friday’s 12-4 win over Baylor.
“The mindset is good,” Britt said. “We didn’t come here to win two or one. We came here to sweep, so I feel really good.”
Bost and Schmidt each ended with two hits, and Schmidt had three RBIs.
“It is incredible when you get off and score runs in the first inning,” Schmidt said. “We took advantage of a couple of free bases from the other team’s pitcher. We also caught a couple barrels, and Logan Britt put an incredible swing to tack on a little extra, so that is great to see. From there on out we put together a couple of good at-bats throughout the game, and I think that kept the momentum on our side.”
A&M added a run in the fourth when Schmidt’s two-out triple scored Bost, who had walked.
Oklahoma (4-4) had just five hits. The Sooners averted a shutout in the sixth, getting a run out of singles by Conor McKenna and Tanner Tradaway.
A&M freshman right-hander Alex Magers allowed the run but pitched 2 1/3 innings with no walks, allowing four hits. Sophomore left-hander Joseph Menefee pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings with five strikeouts and a walk.
“Oklahoma had a chance for a big hit and grab the momentum, but none of those guys gave it up,” Childress said.
Miller allowed a leadoff double to McKenna in the fourth, but retired the next three batters.
“It felt good,” Miller said. “It’s been a long time coming. I put a lot of work in this spot, so it felt good for it to finally start to come together.”
A&M will end play at the Round Rock Classic against Auburn at 11 a.m. Sunday in a nonconference game against its Southeastern Conference mate. Auburn lost its second straight game Saturday, falling to Baylor 12-6 with Jared McKenzie hitting two home runs.