Aggie baseball team stays hot in Round Rock with 8-1 win over Sooners

ROUND ROCK — The surging Texas A&M baseball team scored seven runs in the first inning and got a solid pitching performance from Bryce Miller to cruise past the Oklahoma Sooners 8-1 at the Round Rock Classic on Saturday night at Dell Diamond.

Making the transition from relief pitcher to starter, Miller (1-0) allowed only one hit in five innings. The junior right-hander struck out five and walked three in a vast improvement from last weekend when he lasted only 3 2/3 innings against Xavier after his team gave him a 5-1 lead.

“He was a little bit more consistent tonight,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “We have seen him better, and I know he expects better of himself as far as just getting us deep in the game. His command has been so much better, and I think it will be moving forward, but again it was a step forward from last week.”