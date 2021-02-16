Aggie baseball team ready to open season Friday after long delay

Superstition is at the heart of competitive baseball. Texas A&M head coach Rob Childress said Tuesday he is not immune.

“If you are in this building and you’re a baseball guy, you’re certainly superstitious whether it’s what socks you wear on a different day,” Childress said. “All that plays into it with baseball.”

Fittingly A&M’s 2021 campaign set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Xavier will have plenty of knock-on-wood moments while playing through the COVID-19 pandemic and starting in the midst of record-setting winter weather.

“We’re looking forward to getting started this weekend,” Childress said. “Certainly the guys have worked really hard throughout the fall to stay together and getting back in January to stay together, stay on the field and maintain some continuity. It’s a been challenge this last week, but we’re thankful for the facilities we have here at Texas A&M.”

The Aggies took a day off Monday as temperatures in the Brazos Valley dipped into single digits after a snowfall of up to six inches in some areas. On Tuesday, players who could make it in to practice had the opportunity, Childress said. Beyond pitching and hitting in batting cages, the team went through team defensive drills in the football team’s indoor complex.