Aggie baseball team ready to open season Friday after long delay

Superstition is at the heart of competitive baseball. Texas A&M head coach Rob Childress said Tuesday he is not immune.
“If you are in this building and you’re a baseball guy, you’re certainly superstitious whether it’s what socks you wear on a different day,” Childress said. “All that plays into it with baseball.”
Fittingly A&M’s 2021 campaign set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Xavier will have plenty of knock-on-wood moments while playing through the COVID-19 pandemic and starting in the midst of record-setting winter weather.
“We’re looking forward to getting started this weekend,” Childress said. “Certainly the guys have worked really hard throughout the fall to stay together and getting back in January to stay together, stay on the field and maintain some continuity. It’s a been challenge this last week, but we’re thankful for the facilities we have here at Texas A&M.”
The Aggies took a day off Monday as temperatures in the Brazos Valley dipped into single digits after a snowfall of up to six inches in some areas. On Tuesday, players who could make it in to practice had the opportunity, Childress said. Beyond pitching and hitting in batting cages, the team went through team defensive drills in the football team’s indoor complex.
“It’s certainly a new challenge for a lot of our guys,” Childress said. “We just asked them to commute either in a four-wheel [drive] vehicle or a front-wheel drive vehicle as best they could, and if they felt uncomfortable that they just communicate with us. Knock on wood, everybody’s been safe thus far.”
This season could hold plenty of new experiences for players ready to fill new positions due to the potential for COVID-19 quarantine. Childress said the coaching staff has made an effort through this fall and spring to prepare players for multiple positions should players fall victim to COVID-19 infection or contact tracing quarantine.
For some of A&M’s more veteran players, the change of pace has been refreshing.
“It’s been different for sure, but I think it makes it more fun,” junior infielder Will Frizzell said. “With an experienced team like we are, it’s nice to see people see the field with so many different eyes from so many different positions. I’m sure there will be hiccups along the way, but even if guys are getting to play their position all the time, it’s good practice to get to see the game from a different position.”
Sixteen position players are currently in a platoon competing for time in the lineup, Childress said. Among those are six returning veterans: outfielder Ray Alejo, catcher Mikey Hoehner, catcher/infielder Hunter Coleman and infielders Logan Sartori, Bryce Blaum and Will Frizzell. Those upperclassmen held six of A&M’s top nine batting averages from last year’s COVID-19 shortened season led by Sartori’s .364.
Of A&M’s younger players who can make an impact, freshman infielder and pitcher Trevor Werner will factor into both the Aggies’ batting order and late-inning bullpen plans, Childress said. Werner hit .244 in 41 at-bats last season, driving in 10 runs on 13 hits. He had two appearances on the mound, working 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run on two hits with three strikeouts.
“It is difficult, but I enjoy it,” Werner said of his split duty. “I enjoy playing a position and pitching too, so it’s worth it in my opinion. It does have its challenges, but it’s always a good time.”
The Aggies’ first-year players have faced the challenge of entering a new environment without the traditional summer bridge of weeks to work out with new teammates. Still, Childress said he expects catcher Kimble Schuessler, switch-hitting infielder Ryan Targac and pitcher/outfielder Kobe Andrade to factor into the mix.
“It’s probably the most depth, balance and experience we’ve had from a position player standpoint,” Childress said. “I think our biggest challenge as a coaching staff is keeping all those guys engaged, motivated and knowing their time is coming.”
On the mound, junior Bryce Miller will get the starting nod Friday, filling the shoes left by first-round MLB draft pick Asa Lacy from last season. Miller moves into the starting rotation after serving as a late-inning reliever. In two seasons with the Aggies after a freshman year at Blinn, Miller is 4-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 36 innings. He’s struck out 52 batters and walked 14.
“Him coming back gave him the opportunity to prove he can start, and he has done more than that,” Childress said. “He’s pitched at a very high level for us all fall and all spring. I don’t think there is a question in anyone’s mind that he’s earned the opportunity to start for us in Game 1.”
Behind Miller, junior Dustin Saenz (2-0, 3.12 ERA in 2020) will take the mound Saturday, followed by redshirt freshman Jonathan Childress (2-0, 1.84 ERA). Sophomore Chris Weber (1-0, 2.35 ERA), who also was in the mix for a weekend starting role, will open the season as A&M’s Tuesday starter.
Junior Chandler Jozwiak will take on the long relief role. Along with Werner, freshman Nathan Dettmer will round out the back end of the bullpen.
Friday will be unlike any other opening day at Blue Bell Park after a nearly year-long hiatus from play due to COVID-19. But opening the season on the heels of record-setting cold weather is not unfamiliar for the Aggies. College Station hit a record-low 19 degrees on Feb. 6, 1989, just four days before the start of A&M’s baseball season. The Aggies won the Southwest Conference title and finished 58-7 that year.
Rob Childress hopes his team can conjure the same kind of luck 32 years later.
“When you bring up the 1989 team, arguably the best team to every play here at Texas A&M, that’s certainly one that makes you feel good,” he said. “Maybe some of that will rub off on the 2021 team here.”