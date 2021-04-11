Aggie baseball team falls to Alabama 6-3 for longest losing streak since joining SEC

“When you look at it, we don’t cash in there,” Childress said. “We miss a sign. Mismanagement on my part going back out in the top of the sixth and just like that it’s a three-run game.”

The Aggies plated their three runs in the fourth, thanks to a wild pitch that allowed left fielder Brett Minnich to take home. A two-RBI single by freshman shortstop Kalae Harrison plated the other two runs.

“They were just trying to attack with fastballs and I was just trying to be on time and be ready for them,” Harrison said. “They were going to try to come at me and stay away and I was just trying to take it wherever it was pitched.”

Harrison had two hits as did Frizzell and Minnich.

Alabama starter Dylan Smith failed to pick up his first win of the season, despite a solid outing in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out three. Reliever Connor Shamblin (3-2) pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings. Werner and Joseph Menefee finished the game for the Aggies as the duo didn’t allow a hit in three innings.

A&M hit 4-for-22 with runners on and 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. The Aggies are 5-for-35 with runners on and 2-for-14 with runners is scoring position against Alabama in two games.