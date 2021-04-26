Aggie baseball hosts Texas State in midweek matchup

The Texas A&M baseball team will face Texas State in its final midweek nonconference matchup at Blue Bell Park at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM) and air on SEC Network Plus (online).

The Aggies (23-19, 5-13) are coming off rocky Southeastern Conference series against Tennessee, which ended with a 20-7 loss on Sunday. Texas State is 17-24 and 7-8 in the Sun Belt Conference. A&M left-handed pitcher Jonathan Childress and Texas State’s Austin Smith will get the start on Tuesday.