Adams sisters power Bryan softball team past Belton 11-1 in six innings

“A lot of these teams don’t quite know us as well, and I think eventually it will get to that point,” Luna said of walking the Adams sisters. “But we take it with a grain of salt, and that’s why we have [the Adams sisters] top three in the lineup.”

Jessica Adams pitched six innings to earn the win. She allowed just one run when Belton’s Bethany Sherwood was hit by a pitch, bringing in Ramsey Curran from third with the bases loaded.

“We try not to press,” Luna said of Belton loading the bases. “We’re fortunate that we scored some runs early, so we’re not having to press too much, and we can just go out and do our job.”

Hernandez got Bryan out of the inning by getting an out on a ground ball by Paige Nunes, leaving three Belton runners on base.

The Lady Vikings got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first with Hernandez hitting a double to right field and bringing home Jessica Adams, who was at third after her double and fly ball by Jaque Adams.

Bryan added three runs in the second after Marquez’s ground ball to first base turned into two runs thanks to Belton fielding and throwing errors. Marquez later scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Rodriguez to give Bryan a 4-0 lead.