Adams sisters power Bryan softball team past Belton 11-1 in six innings

Twins Jessica and Jaque Adams generated some heat on a windy night at Lady Viking Field, leading the Bryan softball team to a 11-1 run-rule victory over Belton in its District 12-6A home opener Friday night.
The sisters hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 10-1 lead. Third baseman Kylie Hernandez then hit an infield single to shortstop and reached second base on a fielding error. That set up the Lady Vikings’ final run as Aille Freeman’s double to right field brought in Hernandez and enacted the run-rule after six innings.
Jessica Adams’ two-run homer in the sixth was her seventh home run of the season and school-record 30th of her career. She also hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning.
Jaque Adams went 2 of 4 at the plate and hit her sixth homer of the season on Friday.
“I was happy for them that even into this wind they were able to get a couple,” Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said. “Jessica is doing a great job, and it’s a fun competition that they’re having. They’re going neck-and-neck, and it’s just fun to see them grow up like that.”
The Lady Vikings (11-5, 2-0) took a comfortable 7-1 lead in the fourth by capitalizing on Belton mistakes. The Lady Tigers (3-8-2, 0-2) turned a double play on a fly out to third base, but Bryan made the most of its next three at-bats. Makayla Marquez, who finished with two RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and Alexis Rodriguez drew a walk, setting up Jessica Adams’ three-run homer to left field after Belton decided not to walk Bryan’s star hitter.
“A lot of these teams don’t quite know us as well, and I think eventually it will get to that point,” Luna said of walking the Adams sisters. “But we take it with a grain of salt, and that’s why we have [the Adams sisters] top three in the lineup.”
Jessica Adams pitched six innings to earn the win. She allowed just one run when Belton’s Bethany Sherwood was hit by a pitch, bringing in Ramsey Curran from third with the bases loaded.
“We try not to press,” Luna said of Belton loading the bases. “We’re fortunate that we scored some runs early, so we’re not having to press too much, and we can just go out and do our job.”
Hernandez got Bryan out of the inning by getting an out on a ground ball by Paige Nunes, leaving three Belton runners on base.
The Lady Vikings got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first with Hernandez hitting a double to right field and bringing home Jessica Adams, who was at third after her double and fly ball by Jaque Adams.
Bryan added three runs in the second after Marquez’s ground ball to first base turned into two runs thanks to Belton fielding and throwing errors. Marquez later scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Rodriguez to give Bryan a 4-0 lead.
Bryan opened district play with a 13-0 win at Temple on Tuesday. Luna said despite the fast start, Bryan has a rough district schedule ahead, starting with Killeen Shoemaker on the road at 2 p.m. Monday.
“We’re trying to rest a little bit, but it’s a huge game to go on the road,” Luna said. “They’ve got a great pitcher and some good athletes around her. They’re a lot of good teams [in 12-6A].”
•
NOTES — Luna earned his 300th win in Bryan’s 7-0 win over Lumberton on Feb. 26 in the Oakwood Tournament. Luna, who is only the second head coach in Lady Viking history, was honored at home plate before the game. “It’s a tribute to our kids and our coaching staff,” Luna said. “I want our coaches to always feel like they’re doing their part. All our staff does a great job, and I’ve been very blessed with a lot of great players and a lot of great assistants.”
Bryan 11, Belton 1 (6 innings)
Bryan 130 304 — 11
Belton 001 000 — 1
W — Jessica Adams. L — Kaylee Jordan.
Leading hitters: BRYAN — Jessica Adams 3-4, 2 HR, 5 RBIs; Jaque Adams 2-4, HR; Kylie Hernandez 3-4, RBI; Aille Freeman 2-4, RBI; Kaedyn Filburn 1-3; Makayla Marquez 1-3, 2 RBIs; Alexis Rodriguez 0-4, RBI.