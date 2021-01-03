Achane-led fourth-quarter push leads Aggies past Tar Heels in Orange Bowl

Achane’s 76-yard touchdown run with just less than four minutes left broke a 27-27 tie. Achane broke around the left side on a counter play and almost tripped over a felled Aggie blocker but recovered to break a tackle and burn past the Tar Heel defense to the end zone. The run was the fourth-longest touchdown run in Orange Bowl history.

“I was tripping and I almost fell. When I broke the tackle and I looked up, there was no one behind me. Ain’t no body catching me,” Achane said with a laugh.

Adding insurance the next time A&M had the ball, Achane followed a 22-yard run with a 1-yard power run through the middle for his second touchdown of the fourth quarter.

Achane’s two touchdowns were a part of a 24-point Aggie fourth quarter, which are the most points A&M has scored in a quarter of a bowl game. It was also the most fourth-quarter points in an Orange Bowl game since Oklahoma scored 27 in a 48-21 victory over Duke in 1958.

Heading into Saturday’s bowl game, North Carolina had outscored opponents in the fourth quarter by 64 points.