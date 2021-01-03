Achane-led fourth-quarter push leads Aggies past Tar Heels in Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — In 1944, a group of sophomores nicknamed the “Kiddie Corps” led the Texas A&M football team to its first Orange Bowl appearance, a 19-14 loss to LSU.
It took the Aggies 77 years to bowl again in Miami, but it was A&M’s current group of “Kiddie Corps” that secured the Aggies’ first Orange Bowl championship in a 41-27 win over No. 13 North Carolina on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.
True freshman running back Devon Achane, spelling injured sophomore Isaiah Spiller, ran for a career-high 140 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to the Orange Bowl MVP award.
“I didn’t imagine [I'd win it],” Achane. “This is an amazing feeling.”
“I might have to keep this guy around a little bit,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said alongside Achane on the stage after the game. “What he did tonight, he’s done it all year. That run ... that’s what big-time players do. He’s going to have a great future and I’m so happy and proud of him.”
Spiller, who passed 1,000 yards for the season in the game, left in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. Fisher said he stuck with Achane after he showed he was the team’s hottest runner in the second half.
“[Spiller] was a little banged up,” Fisher said. “We put [Achane] in and he hit it really hard and really good for two or three times and we said let’s just keep him in. Isaiah, there’s no reason to hurt him, [Achane] was doing pretty good, so we kept it going.”
Achane’s 76-yard touchdown run with just less than four minutes left broke a 27-27 tie. Achane broke around the left side on a counter play and almost tripped over a felled Aggie blocker but recovered to break a tackle and burn past the Tar Heel defense to the end zone. The run was the fourth-longest touchdown run in Orange Bowl history.
“I was tripping and I almost fell. When I broke the tackle and I looked up, there was no one behind me. Ain’t no body catching me,” Achane said with a laugh.
Adding insurance the next time A&M had the ball, Achane followed a 22-yard run with a 1-yard power run through the middle for his second touchdown of the fourth quarter.
Achane’s two touchdowns were a part of a 24-point Aggie fourth quarter, which are the most points A&M has scored in a quarter of a bowl game. It was also the most fourth-quarter points in an Orange Bowl game since Oklahoma scored 27 in a 48-21 victory over Duke in 1958.
Heading into Saturday’s bowl game, North Carolina had outscored opponents in the fourth quarter by 64 points.
“You learn to raise your game in the fourth quarter and you don't win because you want to, you win because you’ve practice and prepared to,” Fisher said. “My upmost respect for our players. Those rose their game and they did what they had to do in every fourth quarter all year and they can take a lot of pride in that.”
Alongside Achane, sophomore running back Ainias Smith provided explosive plays in the passing game, catching six passes for 125 yards.
“That guy, he does everything,” Fisher said. “He could sell popcorn at halftime.”
Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond, potentially playing his final game for A&M, completed 16 of 26 passes for 232 yards. Mond’s 4-yard touchdown run in the second half tied Johnny Manziel’s record for touchdowns responsible at 93. The senior quarterback also passed Peyton Manning for seventh all-time in career total offense in the SEC with 11,269 yards.
Mond said after the game that he has not decided if he will return for another year at A&M or try his luck at the NFL, though his father told The Eagle it is likely his son will leave for the NFL.
“One of the great quarterbacks in Texas A&M history," Fisher said. "A guy who persevered through a lot of things, overcame a lot of things and willed his team.
“He’s a role model about how to persevere, because nothing is ever going to be perfect and you’ve got to have the ups and downs to go through it. He’s a tremendous human being. I love him to death, but more importantly, I respect him to death.”
Despite the final offensive output, the game took a defensive tone early. North Carolina’s defense held A&M (9-1) to a three-and-out. Then Aggie linebacker Andre White, starting in place of unavailable Aaron Hansford, intercepted Tar Heel quarterback Sam Howell. The first interception of White’s career set up the Aggies’ first score of the game.
On fourth-and-1, Spiller followed fullback Cagan Baldree through a hole and trotted into the end zone from 9 yards. It was Spiller’s second fourth-down score of the season, following a 19-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-2 in A&M’s win over Florida.
North Carolina (8-4) followed with consecutive field goals, with Grayson Atkins hitting from 29 and 32 yards, respectively.
Aggie kicker Seth Small got his chance in the second quarter, drilling a 25-yard field goal to give A&M a 10-6 lead.
Howell used his legs to set up North Carolina’s first touchdown. An 18-yard run by the sophomore proceeded his 28-yard touchdown pass to Dazz Newsome. Though well defended by Aggie safety Antonio Johnson, Newsome followed a deflected pass into his arms for the touchdown and a 13-10 North Carolina lead.
The Aggie offensive line entered Saturday’s game having allowed just four sacks all season. To close out the second half, Mond found himself on his back twice. Despite the setbacks, A&M managed an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown run by Spiller, giving the Aggies a 17-13 halftime lead.
“Trying to put your will upon somebody is hard, but let me tell you, those guys up front for us, they keep fighting and fighting and fighting,” Fisher said of the offensive line. “They had some tough moments. We got knocked back on the goal line a couple of times, which we haven’t had happen. We had some other things happen and some pressures.”
Spiller finished with 50 yards to go with the two touchdowns on 11 carries.
The Tar Heels took advantage of the first possession of the second half, scoring on a 10-yard pass from Howell to freshman receiver Josh Downs. On the play, Downs rolled out of the backfield on a wheel route to make a wide-open catch.
A&M’s longest drive of the game spanned the third and fourth quarters, lasting 12 plays to run 5:31 off the clock. But with Spiller on the sideline with a limp, the Aggies lacked the power to rush into the end zone, despite having a second-and-goal on North Carolina’s 5-yard line. Small connected on a 23-yard field goal to tie the game at 20.
The score, fitting of the previous year, was short-lived. On the next play from scrimmage, Howell connected with Downs on a 75-yard touchdown pass. Downs beat safety Leon O’Neal on the play to give North Carolina a 27-20 lead.
The Aggies quickly countered on the next drive thanks to a 54-yard pass from Mond to Smith that set up a 4-yard Mond touchdown run. The Smith reception was the longest pass play for the Aggies this season and only bested by two Spiller runs earlier this season.
After Achane’s 76-yard touchdown run, A&M’s defense made four consecutive stops, including a Jayden Peevy stuff on fourth-and-1 to close out the win.
However, the most impressive run of the night might have been by Fisher, who escaped two of three Gatorade shower attempts after the Aggie win. Even he couldn’t match the youthful skill of his team Saturday.
“If you saw me 30 pounds ago, I really had some explosive speed,” Fisher said with a laugh.
•
NOTES — A&M announced Saturday that it will spend the next year celebrating the upcoming centennial anniversary of its 12th Man tradition, which began at the 1922 Dixie Classic bowl game in Dallas when A&M student E. King Gill came out of the stands and joined the team on the sideline as injuries took their toll on the Aggies. A&M beat Centre College 22-14 without needing Gill, but his desire to help the team spawned one of A&M’s most legendary traditions.