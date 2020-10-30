Aaron Hansford filling in nicely at linebacker for Aggies

“He was battling very well with Anthony,” Fisher said of training camp. “We felt we had a lot of guys there that could play and was very happy with him playing and felt very comfortable with him playing if something happened with Anthony and also rotating with Anthony. We’re trying to develop depth, because we knew we had to get through a 10-game season. His emergence in the offseason has been very good, and we’re very pleased with his progress.”

Hansford opened the season with 11 tackles against Vanderbilt in just his second career start on defense. For the year he has 24 tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hurry, doing much of it while showing the same speed of his predecessor, Hines.

“Seeing his transition and his maturity on and off the field, it’s no surprise to me that he’s having a really good year,” A&M quarterback Kellen Mond said. “He’s a big-time piece for us on defense.”

Offensive glory might have drawn Hansford to A&M, but it’s his overall knack for the game that helped turn him into a Southeastern Conference linebacker this season, Patterson said.

“There’s a difference between studying the opponent in the film room and being able to actually have been in the opponent’s shoes at one point,” Patterson said. “Certainly he exemplifies that. I thought that was probably one of the reasons why he was able to excel on both sides of the ball at the high school level. His experiences on one side of the ball certainly would inform his execution on the other side.”