Aaron Hansford filling in nicely at linebacker for Aggies

Growing up in Washington, D.C., Texas A&M’s Aaron Hansford knew little of Texas culture before he arrived in Aggieland.
When he first saw an oil derek, Hansford told 12th Man Production’s The Pulse that he thought he truly was in the middle of nowhere. And he thought the Aggies’ traditional greeting only existed in movies.
“The only ‘Howdy!’ I ever heard was from the movie with the toys — Toy Story,” Hansford told The Pulse with a hearty laugh. “That’s the only time I had ever heard ‘Howdy!’ was from Woody, the little cowboy. I come down here and everybody says it. Every time someone says it, I’m like, ‘Are you guys really saying this?’”
But Hansford has experienced no culture shock moving to linebacker despite spending his first two seasons at A&M at wide receiver.
By his senior year at St. John’s College High School in D.C., Hansford had established himself as a leader in all three phases of the game, former St. John’s head coach Joe Patterson said.
“His parents are both track athletes, so we knew he had potential when he came to St. John’s and really excelled on both sides of the ball and I’d actually say all three sides of the ball,” Patterson said. “By the time he was a senior, he was our leading receiver. He was in the top five in tackles on the team, and he was our kickoff return man as well.”
Hansford made a name for himself on defense as a high school junior at outside linebacker. Through his work ethic in the weight room and at practice, he showed his coaches he was ready to step in wherever needed.
“He had deceptive speed, but he had a strength that was at times surprising,” Patterson said. “I remember him having very strong hands and being able to explode through players on contact. I think that’s sort of what helps separate him.”
The thrill of adding snaps at wide receiver during his senior season stayed with the four-star recruit. Initially, UCLA caught his attention because he could play on the offensive side of the ball under then-offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone. During the offseason before Hansford’s signing day, Mazzone moved to A&M to serve in the same capacity under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. All of a sudden the Aggies were in his recruiting picture.
“Coach Mazzone really wanted to play me on the offensive side of the ball, a very attractive option at the time,” Hansford said during the 2019 preseason media day. “I was really considering UCLA, and then Coach Mazzone came down to A&M under Coach Sumlin.”
So Hansford opened his A&M career at wide receiver and eventually moved to tight end. In 2017, Hansford pulled in three catches for 28 yards, the extent of his production for the Aggie offense. Hansford also suffered two season-ending injuries during a redshirt freshman year in 2016 and again as a sophomore in 2018.
“Both of those came as a surprise to me,” Patterson said. “Aaron just had a natural strength to him. He was unfazed by contact, so injuries were not a part of his life.”
Those setbacks didn’t keep his teammates from noticing his athletic abilities.
“On the field, he’s a big, physical guy — a big, physical, fast guy, which you don’t get that combination very often,” former A&M center Erik McCoy told The Pulse. “Seeing him run routes and the speed he does and at the size he is is amazing.”
When Jimbo Fisher took over as head coach before the 2018 season, he saw the same potential in the 6-foot-3, 245-pounder’s abilities but not on offense. Fisher wanted to put him at linebacker where he first caught the attention of college recruiters.
“He was a good tight end and he played very well there, but he’s also not 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5,” Fisher said Monday. “We had a great need [at linebacker], and we saw his athleticism and we thought he could be a natural pass rush guy, which he does a great job in pass rush when he blitzes. We thought with his athleticism, he would be very good at that.”
A&M named Hansford a starter just six days before the start of the 2020 season to replace returning starter Anthony Hines III, who elected to opt out of the season.
“He was battling very well with Anthony,” Fisher said of training camp. “We felt we had a lot of guys there that could play and was very happy with him playing and felt very comfortable with him playing if something happened with Anthony and also rotating with Anthony. We’re trying to develop depth, because we knew we had to get through a 10-game season. His emergence in the offseason has been very good, and we’re very pleased with his progress.”
Hansford opened the season with 11 tackles against Vanderbilt in just his second career start on defense. For the year he has 24 tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hurry, doing much of it while showing the same speed of his predecessor, Hines.
“Seeing his transition and his maturity on and off the field, it’s no surprise to me that he’s having a really good year,” A&M quarterback Kellen Mond said. “He’s a big-time piece for us on defense.”
Offensive glory might have drawn Hansford to A&M, but it’s his overall knack for the game that helped turn him into a Southeastern Conference linebacker this season, Patterson said.
“There’s a difference between studying the opponent in the film room and being able to actually have been in the opponent’s shoes at one point,” Patterson said. “Certainly he exemplifies that. I thought that was probably one of the reasons why he was able to excel on both sides of the ball at the high school level. His experiences on one side of the ball certainly would inform his execution on the other side.”
