A wish fulfilled: Snook woman granted final wish to see great-grandson play football

Kimberly Jones approached her 90-year-old mother, Annie Doe, who is battling a bone disease and dementia, earlier this fall with a question: Did she have a final wish?

“I said, ‘Mom, would you like to go see somebody? You know, a lot of people like to take trips. If you had one wish, what would you do?’” Jones recalled. “And she said, ‘I want to see Ahmad play football one time.’”

In the coming days, Jones and Doe would make the 20-mile drive to Somerville on Oct. 15 to see their adopted grandson and great-grandson, respectively, Ahmad White play his seventh-grade football game with Snook against rival Somerville.

“It means everything. Before she goes out of this world, it’s important to me,” White said. “It was her first time coming, so it meant a lot.”

Jones said she planned to pull up to the field’s fence so Doe could watch for a while from the parking lot, but when she got to Somerville’s stadium there was a slight issue — the field was surrounded with a rock wall blocking the view of the field.

A woman at the game heard what Jones was trying to do and sought help. Soon, Somerville High School assistant principal Dennis Mikulin had Jones pull her car into the stadium and park on the field where the ambulance does during varsity games.