A wish fulfilled: Snook woman granted final wish to see great-grandson play football

Kimberly Jones approached her 90-year-old mother, Annie Doe, who is battling a bone disease and dementia, earlier this fall with a question: Did she have a final wish?
“I said, ‘Mom, would you like to go see somebody? You know, a lot of people like to take trips. If you had one wish, what would you do?’” Jones recalled. “And she said, ‘I want to see Ahmad play football one time.’”
In the coming days, Jones and Doe would make the 20-mile drive to Somerville on Oct. 15 to see their adopted grandson and great-grandson, respectively, Ahmad White play his seventh-grade football game with Snook against rival Somerville.
“It means everything. Before she goes out of this world, it’s important to me,” White said. “It was her first time coming, so it meant a lot.”
Jones said she planned to pull up to the field’s fence so Doe could watch for a while from the parking lot, but when she got to Somerville’s stadium there was a slight issue — the field was surrounded with a rock wall blocking the view of the field.
A woman at the game heard what Jones was trying to do and sought help. Soon, Somerville High School assistant principal Dennis Mikulin had Jones pull her car into the stadium and park on the field where the ambulance does during varsity games.
“We were getting ready to move on down the road because we couldn’t see,” Jones said. “He opened up the back gate and on that pretty grass where they do not drive cars, he had us drive in there and he had us park against the fence.”
Mikulin was modest about his role in helping Doe see White play football one final time, saying it was an act anyone would do for someone’s last wish.
“Her watching her grandson for one final time was my way of fulfilling her wish and as a symbolic way for me to pay my respects,” Mikulin said.
White plays left tackle for Snook Middle School. He turned 13 last Sunday, is almost 6-feet, 200 pounds and wears a size 15 shoe. Jones and Doe stayed through the second quarter of the game.
“She stayed awake the whole time and was just clapping and carrying on,” Jones said. “It thrilled her to death and the look on her face, there wasn’t the look she usually has, like a blank stare, she was just so happy and was cheering and hollering.”
After the game, White called Jones excited that Doe, who he calls Granny, made it to the game.
“He got on the phone and said, “I saw y’all! I saw Granny! How did y’all do that? Is Granny OK?’ And I said, ‘She’s OK. She’s better than she’s ever been!’” Jones said.
In 2007, Jones and her late husband, Eddy, adopted White, who was born in Bryan. Eddy passed away in 2012 after battling throat cancer. Doe has lived with Jones and White in Snook for over a year now after moving from Denison.
“We live together, so we have to see each other every day and we talk to each other when I get home,” White said. “We’ve gotten closer by talking.”
Somerville beat Snook on that Thursday afternoon game, but White said he still won with his Granny being able to attend. He added he’ll remember the moment in his heart and mind.
“She said out of her whole life, it was the most important thing that she did and that anybody ever did for her,” Jones said.
Snook vs. Thorndale football
