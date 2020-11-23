A&M's odds at winning the CFP at 50/1; Mond's odds of winning the Heisman at 100/1

 Skip to main content
Texas A&M has 50/1 odds to win the College Football Playoff, according to SportsBetting.com.

Alabama is the betting favorite at 3/2 followed by Ohio State 5/2, Clemson 3/1, Florida and Notre Dame each 9/1, Cincinnati 33/1, BYU 33/1, Northwestern 40/1 and Wisconsin and A&M, each 50/1.

SportsBetting.com lists the odds of the 17 unbeaten teams and one- and two-loss teams it considers contenders.

It also lists the odds of Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond winning the Heisman Trophy at 100-1. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is betting favorite at ½ followed by Alabama quarterback Mac Jones 3/1, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields 7/2, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence 10/1, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson 20/1, Iowa State running back Breece Hall 25/1, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book and Mond both at 100/1 and Miami quarterback D’Eriq King 150/1.  

A&M opened as a 12.5-point pick over LSU for Saturday’s game and the line dropped to 11.5.

Other lines this week include:

Alabama at home is a 24-point pick over Auburn.

Texas at home is a 2 -point pick over Iowa State.

Notre Dame is a 3.5-point pick at North Carolina.

Missouri at home is a 2-point pick over Arkansas.

Baylor at home is a 5-point pick over Kansas State.

Tennessee is a 10-point pick at Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss at home is a 10-point pick over Mississippi State.

