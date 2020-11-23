A&M's odds at winning the CFP at 50/1; Mond's odds of winning the Heisman at 100/1

Texas A&M has 50/1 odds to win the College Football Playoff, according to SportsBetting.com.
Alabama is the betting favorite at 3/2 followed by Ohio State 5/2, Clemson 3/1, Florida and Notre Dame each 9/1, Cincinnati 33/1, BYU 33/1, Northwestern 40/1 and Wisconsin and A&M, each 50/1.
SportsBetting.com lists the odds of the 17 unbeaten teams and one- and two-loss teams it considers contenders.
It also lists the odds of Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond winning the Heisman Trophy at 100-1. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is betting favorite at ½ followed by Alabama quarterback Mac Jones 3/1, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields 7/2, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence 10/1, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson 20/1, Iowa State running back Breece Hall 25/1, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book and Mond both at 100/1 and Miami quarterback D’Eriq King 150/1.
*
A&M opened as a 12.5-point pick over LSU for Saturday’s game and the line dropped to 11.5.
Other lines this week include:
Alabama at home is a 24-point pick over Auburn.
Texas at home is a 2 -point pick over Iowa State.
Notre Dame is a 3.5-point pick at North Carolina.
Missouri at home is a 2-point pick over Arkansas.
Baylor at home is a 5-point pick over Kansas State.
Tennessee is a 10-point pick at Vanderbilt.
Ole Miss at home is a 10-point pick over Mississippi State.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!