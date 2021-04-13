 Skip to main content
A&M's Geczik, Sampe earn SEC honors
A&M's Geczik, Sampe earn SEC honors

SOCCER2

The Southeastern Conference’s weekly offensive and defensive soccer player of the week awards went to Texas A&M’s Lauren Geczik and Karlina Sample, respectively. Freshman Geczik had the lone goal in A&M’s 1-0 victory over third-ranked TCU on Saturday. Sample keyed a defense that limited TCU to three shots on goal in snapping the Horned Frogs’ 10-match winning streak and giving A&M its eighth shutout of the season. The next action for A&M (11-3) will be in the NCAA tournament, which will be played in North Carolina starting on April 27. The bracket will be announced Monday.

Taylor, Hope and Sydney Pattison — A&M juniors from Austin — were among the 6,400 people to receive their Aggie Rings this April. The three were accompanied by their parents, Melissa and Glen Pattison, and Sydney’s boyfriend, Jonathan Hebel, when they picked up their rings at the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center on April 9.
