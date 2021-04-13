A&M's Geczik, Sampe earn SEC honors

The Southeastern Conference’s weekly offensive and defensive soccer player of the week awards went to Texas A&M’s Lauren Geczik and Karlina Sample, respectively. Freshman Geczik had the lone goal in A&M’s 1-0 victory over third-ranked TCU on Saturday. Sample keyed a defense that limited TCU to three shots on goal in snapping the Horned Frogs’ 10-match winning streak and giving A&M its eighth shutout of the season. The next action for A&M (11-3) will be in the NCAA tournament, which will be played in North Carolina starting on April 27. The bracket will be announced Monday.