 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M WR Cam Buckley lost for season with knee injury
0 comments

Texas A&M WR Cam Buckley lost for season with knee injury

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
BUCKLEY

Texas A&M senior wide receiver Camron Buckley suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice and had surgery Wednesday, head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed during a zoom conference Thursday.

Buckley for his career had 62 receptions for 877 yards with four touchdowns. He had a career-low 11 catches last year for 121 yards.

Buckley potentially could have played a bigger role this year with wide receivers Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers both leaving after their junior season. The only wide receiver returning with more receptions is senior Jhamon Ausbon who led the team with 66 catches for 872 yards.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert