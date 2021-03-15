 Skip to main content
A&M women's basketball team fails to get top seed for NCAA tournament; settles for No. 2
A&M women's basketball team fails to get top seed for NCAA tournament; settles for No. 2

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair gestures to the crowd before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was given a No. 2 seed for the 64-team NCAA women’s basketball tournament. A&M will open the tourney against 15th-seeded Troy at 5 p.m. Monday.

The Aggies (23-2) had been projected by ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème to earn the program’s first No. 1 seed and A&M had been the overall No. 4 seed in the NCAA Division I women’s basketball selection committee’s second top-16 reveal on Feb. 28.

Atlantic Coast Conference champ North Carolina State earned a No. 1 seed along with Southeastern Conference tournament-champ South Carolina, Big East champ Connecticut and Pac-12 Conference champ Stanford.

