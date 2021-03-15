A&M women's basketball team fails to get top seed for NCAA tournament; settles for No. 2

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team was given a No. 2 seed for the 64-team NCAA women’s basketball tournament. A&M will open the tourney against 15 th -seeded Troy at 5 p.m. Monday.

The Aggies (23-2) had been projected by ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème to earn the program’s first No. 1 seed and A&M had been the overall No. 4 seed in the NCAA Division I women’s basketball selection committee’s second top-16 reveal on Feb. 28.