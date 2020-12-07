 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M women's basketball team cracks AP Top 10
0 comments

A&M women's basketball team cracks AP Top 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UTWIN

Texas A&M center Ciera Johnson, center, fights for a loose ball with Texas' Audrey Warren, left, and Charli Collier, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Texas A&M won 66-61. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

 Michael Thomas

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team cracked the Associated Press’ Top 10 this week at No. 10. The Aggies (4-0) are coming off a 66-61 victory over Texas (3-1), which despite the loss climbed two spots to 23rd. A&M had been 12th last week. 

Stanford (3-0) moved atop the poll after South Carolina was upset by North Carolina State last week. Louisville (4-0) is second followed by Connecticut (0-0), North Carolina State (4-0), South Carolina (4-1), Arizona (3-0), Baylor (2-1), Oregon (4-0), Kentucky (4-0) and A&M.

Other Southeastern Conference schools in the rankings are No. 12 Mississippi State (2-1) and No. 13 Arkansas (5-1), which beat Baylor on Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert