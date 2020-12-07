A&M women's basketball team cracks AP Top 10

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team cracked the Associated Press’ Top 10 this week at No. 10. The Aggies (4-0) are coming off a 66-61 victory over Texas (3-1), which despite the loss climbed two spots to 23rd. A&M had been 12th last week.
Stanford (3-0) moved atop the poll after South Carolina was upset by North Carolina State last week. Louisville (4-0) is second followed by Connecticut (0-0), North Carolina State (4-0), South Carolina (4-1), Arizona (3-0), Baylor (2-1), Oregon (4-0), Kentucky (4-0) and A&M.
Other Southeastern Conference schools in the rankings are No. 12 Mississippi State (2-1) and No. 13 Arkansas (5-1), which beat Baylor on Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!