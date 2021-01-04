A&M women's basketball team beats Florida, 92-67

“The fourth quarter? I don’t know. Texas A&M just played Texas A&M basketball, I think,” Nixon said. “We found our flow and we just started to hum and came out with a win.”

Lavender Briggs led the Gators with 19 points and eight rebounds. Kiara Smith added 16 points, and Nina Rickards chipped in 14 points and 10 boards.

But Jones and Johnson dominated the Gators inside, leading the Aggies to 48 points in the paint and enjoying a plus-11 rebounding margin. They also helped foul out Florida’s Kristina Moore and Faith Dut.

“We came out and did what we needed to do today,” Johnson said. “SEC, you’ve got to come out and play every day. The one day that you don’t come out ready, you can lose to any team in the SEC.”

Big picture

Texas A&M: The SEC’s most tenured coach has another team capable of winning it all. Blair and the Aggies won their lone national title in 2011 and have been a perennial NCAA Tournament team since 2005. With four returning starters, the team is poised for another deep postseason run.