A&M women slip to fourth in AP Top 25

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s loss to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals cost it two spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Aggies (23-2) slipped to fourth behind Connecticut (23-1), Stanford (25-2) and North Carolina State (20-2). The Aggies had 609 points, trailing N.C. State by 67 points. A&M is only 11 points ahead of South Carolina (22-4), which lost to the Aggies in the regular-season finale that decided who won SEC conference's regular-season title. But the Gamecocks rebounded to beat Georgia on Sunday for the SEC tournament title.

A&M will enter the 64-team NCAA tournament ranked the highest in school history. The 2010-11 team that won the national championship was ranked seventh. The 2007-08 team that reached the Elite Eight was ranked eighth.

Baylor (21-2) was ranked sixth. Louisville (23-3) and Maryland (21-2) tied for seventh with Indiana (18-4) ninth and UCLA (16-5) 10th.

UConn received 22 of the 29-first place votes with Pac-12 champ Stanford getting five and Atlantic Coast Conference champ N.C. State getting two.

The NCAA tournament field will be announced next Monday night. The entire tournament will be played in San Antonio.