A&M women climb to No. 2 behind UConn

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is ranked second in this week’s Associated Press poll, the highest ranking in program history.
The Aggies (22-1), with their best start through 23 games, leapfrogged North Carolina State (17-2), which dropped to third. A&M had been ranked third for three straight weeks, which matched the program’s best ranking, a spot the 2008-09 A&M team held after winning its first 12 games.
Connecticut (20-1) remains ranked No. 1. The Huskies received 27 of the 30 first-place votes and 747 points. A&M received two first-place votes and 703 points. A&M had received one first-place vote the last two weeks. This is the third straight week UConn has been ranked first. It took over the top spot after beating South Carolina 63-59 in overtime.
A&M had been only one point behind North Carolina State last week. The Aggies are coming off a 65-57 victory over South Carolina on Sunday that gave A&M its first Southeastern Conference regular-season championship. South Carolina (19-4), which had been ranked fifth, dropped to seventh.
A&M’s rise also could have been influenced by the NCAA Division I tournament selection committee’s second reveal of the top 16 seeds for the tourney Sunday night. A&M was third behind UConn and Stanford. South Carolina was fourth and North Carolina State. Those rankings did not include Sunday’s games.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
1. UConn (27) 20-1 747 1
2. Texas A&M (2) 22-1 703 3
3. NC State 17-2 687 2
4. Stanford (1) 22-2 672 4
5. Louisville 21-2 605 6
6. Baylor 19-2 604 7
7. South Carolina 19-4 575 5
8. Maryland 19-2 565 8
9. UCLA 14-4 500 10
10. Indiana 16-4 485 11
11. Arizona 15-4 431 9
12. Michigan 13-3 369 12
13. Arkansas 19-7 367 16
14. Tennessee 15-6 323 20
15. South Florida 14-2 304 13
16. Georgia 18-5 252 17
17. Kentucky 16-7 227 19
18. Gonzaga 21-3 224 21
19. Oregon 13-7 201 14
20. West Virginia 18-4 199 18
21. South Dakota St. 21-2 163 22
22. Ohio St. 13-6 158 15
23. Missouri St. 18-2 147 23
24. Rutgers 12-3 120 25
25. DePaul 14-6 31 24
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 22, Stephen F Austin 16, Marquette 14, Oklahoma St. 9, Oregon St. 9, Iowa 6, Virginia Tech 6, Georgia Tech 5, Northwestern 4.