A&M women climb to No. 2 behind UConn

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is ranked second in this week’s Associated Press poll, the highest ranking in program history.

The Aggies (22-1), with their best start through 23 games, leapfrogged North Carolina State (17-2), which dropped to third. A&M had been ranked third for three straight weeks, which matched the program’s best ranking, a spot the 2008-09 A&M team held after winning its first 12 games.

Connecticut (20-1) remains ranked No. 1. The Huskies received 27 of the 30 first-place votes and 747 points. A&M received two first-place votes and 703 points. A&M had received one first-place vote the last two weeks. This is the third straight week UConn has been ranked first. It took over the top spot after beating South Carolina 63-59 in overtime.

A&M had been only one point behind North Carolina State last week. The Aggies are coming off a 65-57 victory over South Carolina on Sunday that gave A&M its first Southeastern Conference regular-season championship. South Carolina (19-4), which had been ranked fifth, dropped to seventh.