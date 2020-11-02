 Skip to main content
A&M-Tennessee to kick at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
ARKANSAS

Texas A&M’s football game at Tennessee on Nov. 14 will kick at 2:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.

The CBS game of the week that day will be Alabama at LSU at 6 p.m. The rest of the Southeastern Conference schedule on Nov. 14 will is Georgia at Missouri, 11 a.m. (ESPN), Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Auburn at Mississippi State, 3 p.m. ( SEC Network); Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m. (ESPN); and South Carolina at Ole Miss, 6:30 pm (SEC Network)

