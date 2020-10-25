A&M slips a spot to eighth in AP Top 25

Texas A&M is ranked eighth in both Top 25 college football polls.

The Aggies (3-1), who were open this week, were seventh last week by the Associated Press. They dropped a spot with Cincinnati jumping two spots to seventh after beating SMU.

The coaches moved A&M to eighth leapfrogging Florida, which the Aggies beat 41-38 on Oct. 10.

Clemson remains atop both polls. The next seven teams are the same in both polls – Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati and A&M. AP has Wisconsin ninth and Florida 10th while the coaches have Florida ninth and BYU 10th.

AP Top 25

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1539 1

2. Alabama (10) 5-0 1494 2

3. Ohio St. 1-0 1402 5

4. Notre Dame 5-0 1353 3