A&M slips a spot to eighth in AP Top 25
A&M slips a spot to eighth in AP Top 25

SPILLER

Texas A&M is ranked eighth in both Top 25 college football polls.

The Aggies (3-1), who were open this week, were seventh last week by the Associated Press. They dropped a spot with Cincinnati jumping two spots to seventh after beating SMU.

The coaches moved A&M to eighth leapfrogging Florida, which the Aggies beat 41-38 on Oct. 10.

Clemson remains atop both polls. The next seven teams are the same in both polls – Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Cincinnati and A&M. AP has Wisconsin ninth and Florida 10th while the coaches have Florida  ninth and BYU 10th.

AP Top 25

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1539 1

2. Alabama (10) 5-0 1494 2

3. Ohio St. 1-0 1402 5

4. Notre Dame 5-0 1353 3

5. Georgia 3-1 1292 4

6. Oklahoma St. 4-0 1201 6

7. Cincinnati 3-0 1100 9

8. Texas A&M 3-1 1094 7

9. Wisconsin 1-0 950 14

10. Florida 2-1 933 10

11. BYU 5-0 906 12

12. Miami 4-1 888 11

13. Michigan 0-0 839 18

14. Oregon 0-0 784 13

15. North Carolina 4-1 758 14

16. Kansas St. 4-1 562 20

17. Indiana 1-0 466 -

18. Penn St. 0-1 443 8

19. Marshall 5-0 379 22

20. Coastal Carolina 5-0 282 25

21. Southern Cal 0-0 243 24

22. SMU 5-0 208 16

23. Iowa St. 3-2 205 17

24. Oklahoma 3-2 155 -

25. Boise St. 1-0 113 -

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego St. 1.

USA Today Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1540 1

2. Alabama (8) 5-0 1493 2

3. Ohio State (2) 1-0 1374 5

4. Notre Dame 5-0 1368 3

5. Georgia 3-1 1293 4

6. Oklahoma State 4-0 1209 6

7. Cincinnati 4-0 1058 10

8. Texas A&M 3-1 1055 9

9. Florida 2-1 1010 8

10. Brigham Young 6-0 941 11

11. Wisconsin 1-0 928 14

12. Miami 5-1 911 11

13. North Carolina 4-1 796 13

14. Michigan 1-0 789 17

15. Oregon 0-0 674 15

16. Kansas State 4-1 592 19

17. Penn State 0-1 413 7

18. Marshall 5-0 309 25

19. Indiana 1-0 302 NR

20. Southern Cal 0-0 271 23

21. Coastal Carolina 5-0 268 24

22. Iowa State 3-2 215 18

23. SMU 5-1 192 16

24. Oklahoma 3-2 138 NR

25. Army 6-1 130 NR

Dropped out: No. 20 Virginia Tech (3-2); No. 21 Minnesota (0-1); No. 22 North Carolina State (4-2).

Others receiving votes: Auburn (3-2) 118; Liberty (6-0) 112; Memphis (3-1) 88; Boise State (1-0) 79; Minnesota (0-1) 67; Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) 62; Utah (0-0) 45; LSU (2-2) 37; Boston College (4-2) 28; Purdue (1-0) 26; Missouri (2-2) 25; Northwestern (1-0) 24; Virginia Tech (3-2) 22; North Carolina State (4-2) 20; Tulsa (2-1) 18; Texas (3-2) 18; Arkansas (2-2) 17; Appalachian State (3-1) 16; Central Florida (3-2) 13; Arizona State (0-0) 10; California (0-0) 8; West Virginia (3-2) 6; Tennessee (2-3) 6; Iowa (0-1) 6; Wake Forest (3-2) 5; Stanford (0-0) 3; Houston (2-1) 2.

 

