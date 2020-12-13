 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M remains ranked fifth
0 comments

A&M remains ranked fifth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AUBURNCOPY

Texas A&M running back Ainias Smith (0) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. Texas A&M won 28-20. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

Texas A&M remained fifth in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls for the fifth straight week.

The Aggies (7-1) are 102 points behind fourth-ranked Clemson in the AP poll and are 89 points behind fourth-ranked Ohio State in the coaches’ poll.

Cincinnati (8-0) is ranked sixth in both polls. The Bearcats trail A&M by 38 points in the AP poll and are 79 points back in the coaches’ poll.

Florida (8-2), which had been ranked sixth in both polls, fell to 11th in both after a 37-34 home loss to LSU.

A&M didn’t play this past weekend, having Saturday’s game against Ole Miss postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Rebels’ program. The Aggies, riding a six-game winning streak, will end the regular season at Tennessee (3-6) at 11 a.m. Saturday. That game will be televised by ESPN. The Vols are coming off a 42-17 victory over Vanderbilt that snapped a six-game losing streak.

AP Top 25 

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in the Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (62) 10-0 1550 1

2. Notre Dame 10-0 1482 2

3. Ohio St. 5-0 1405 3

4. Clemson 9-1 1388 4

5. Texas A&M 7-1 1286 5

6. Cincinnati 8-0 1248 7

7. Indiana 6-1 1140 8

8. Iowa St. 8-2 1059 10

9. Coastal Carolina 11-0 994 11

10. Georgia 7-2 968 12

11. Florida 8-2 940 6

12. Oklahoma 7-2 902 13

13. Southern Cal 5-0 774 16

14. BYU 10-1 724 14

15. Northwestern 6-1 691 15

16. North Carolina 8-3 631 20

17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 566 17

18. Iowa 6-2 502 19

19. Miami 8-2 454 9

20. Tulsa 6-1 408 18

21. Texas 6-3 227 23

22. Liberty 9-1 184 22

23. Buffalo 5-0 183 24

24. NC State 8-3 137 -

25. San Jose St. 6-0 124 -

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 83, Marshall 47, Boise St. 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian St. 1.

Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Coaches Top 25 preseason football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (60) 10-0 1548 1

2. Notre Dame (2) 10-0 1481 2

3. Clemson 9-1 1403 3

4. Ohio State 5-0 1381 4

5. Texas A&M 7-1 1292 5

6. Cincinnati 8-0 1213 7

7. Indiana 6-1 1088 9

8. Iowa State 8-2 1065 11

9. Georgia 7-2 1038 10

10. Oklahoma 7-2 933 12

11. Florida 8-2 912 6

12. Coastal Carolina 11-0 884 13

13. Southern California 5-0 798 15

14. Northwestern 6-1 779 14

15. North Carolina 8-3 626 20

16. Brigham Young 10-1 616 16

17. Iowa 6-2 526 18

18. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 510 17

19. Miami (Fla.) 8-2 488 8

20. Tulsa 6-1 365 19

21. Liberty 9-1 194 21

22. Oklahoma State 7-3 189 26

23. North Carolina State 8-3 185 24

24. Texas 6-3 176 23

25. San Jose State 6-0 127 NR

Dropped out: No. 22 Colorado (4-1); No. 25 Wisconsin (2-3).

Others receiving votes: Buffalo (5-0) 102; Auburn (6-4) 45; Army (8-2) 35; Boise State (5-1) 30; Marshall (7-1) 29; Washington (3-1) 22; Missouri (5-4) 17; Colorado (4-1) 17; Nevada (6-2) 10; Wisconsin (2-3) 8; Southern Methodist (7-3) 7; Oregon (3-2) 6; Utah (2-2) 4; TCU (6-4) 1.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert