A&M remains ranked fifth

Texas A&M remained fifth in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls for the fifth straight week.

The Aggies (7-1) are 102 points behind fourth-ranked Clemson in the AP poll and are 89 points behind fourth-ranked Ohio State in the coaches’ poll.

Cincinnati (8-0) is ranked sixth in both polls. The Bearcats trail A&M by 38 points in the AP poll and are 79 points back in the coaches’ poll.

Florida (8-2), which had been ranked sixth in both polls, fell to 11th in both after a 37-34 home loss to LSU.

A&M didn’t play this past weekend, having Saturday’s game against Ole Miss postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Rebels’ program. The Aggies, riding a six-game winning streak, will end the regular season at Tennessee (3-6) at 11 a.m. Saturday. That game will be televised by ESPN. The Vols are coming off a 42-17 victory over Vanderbilt that snapped a six-game losing streak.

AP Top 25

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in the Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking: