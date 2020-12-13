A&M remains ranked fifth

Texas A&M remained fifth in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls for the fifth straight week.
The Aggies (7-1) are 102 points behind fourth-ranked Clemson in the AP poll and are 89 points behind fourth-ranked Ohio State in the coaches’ poll.
Cincinnati (8-0) is ranked sixth in both polls. The Bearcats trail A&M by 38 points in the AP poll and are 79 points back in the coaches’ poll.
Florida (8-2), which had been ranked sixth in both polls, fell to 11th in both after a 37-34 home loss to LSU.
A&M didn’t play this past weekend, having Saturday’s game against Ole Miss postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Rebels’ program. The Aggies, riding a six-game winning streak, will end the regular season at Tennessee (3-6) at 11 a.m. Saturday. That game will be televised by ESPN. The Vols are coming off a 42-17 victory over Vanderbilt that snapped a six-game losing streak.
AP Top 25
The Associated Press
The Top 25 teams in the Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (62) 10-0 1550 1
2. Notre Dame 10-0 1482 2
3. Ohio St. 5-0 1405 3
4. Clemson 9-1 1388 4
5. Texas A&M 7-1 1286 5
6. Cincinnati 8-0 1248 7
7. Indiana 6-1 1140 8
8. Iowa St. 8-2 1059 10
9. Coastal Carolina 11-0 994 11
10. Georgia 7-2 968 12
11. Florida 8-2 940 6
12. Oklahoma 7-2 902 13
13. Southern Cal 5-0 774 16
14. BYU 10-1 724 14
15. Northwestern 6-1 691 15
16. North Carolina 8-3 631 20
17. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 566 17
18. Iowa 6-2 502 19
19. Miami 8-2 454 9
20. Tulsa 6-1 408 18
21. Texas 6-3 227 23
22. Liberty 9-1 184 22
23. Buffalo 5-0 183 24
24. NC State 8-3 137 -
25. San Jose St. 6-0 124 -
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 83, Marshall 47, Boise St. 12, UCF 11, Washington 9, Army 9, Auburn 8, TCU 3, Appalachian St. 1.
Coaches Top 25 Poll
The Amway Coaches Top 25 preseason football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (60) 10-0 1548 1
2. Notre Dame (2) 10-0 1481 2
3. Clemson 9-1 1403 3
4. Ohio State 5-0 1381 4
5. Texas A&M 7-1 1292 5
6. Cincinnati 8-0 1213 7
7. Indiana 6-1 1088 9
8. Iowa State 8-2 1065 11
9. Georgia 7-2 1038 10
10. Oklahoma 7-2 933 12
11. Florida 8-2 912 6
12. Coastal Carolina 11-0 884 13
13. Southern California 5-0 798 15
14. Northwestern 6-1 779 14
15. North Carolina 8-3 626 20
16. Brigham Young 10-1 616 16
17. Iowa 6-2 526 18
18. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 510 17
19. Miami (Fla.) 8-2 488 8
20. Tulsa 6-1 365 19
21. Liberty 9-1 194 21
22. Oklahoma State 7-3 189 26
23. North Carolina State 8-3 185 24
24. Texas 6-3 176 23
25. San Jose State 6-0 127 NR
Dropped out: No. 22 Colorado (4-1); No. 25 Wisconsin (2-3).
Others receiving votes: Buffalo (5-0) 102; Auburn (6-4) 45; Army (8-2) 35; Boise State (5-1) 30; Marshall (7-1) 29; Washington (3-1) 22; Missouri (5-4) 17; Colorado (4-1) 17; Nevada (6-2) 10; Wisconsin (2-3) 8; Southern Methodist (7-3) 7; Oregon (3-2) 6; Utah (2-2) 4; TCU (6-4) 1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!