A&M remains ranked fifth by AP and sixth by coaches

Texas A&M is ranked fifth in the Associated Press college football Top 25 poll and sixth in the coaches’ poll, the same spots they occupied last week.
A&M (5-1) didn’t play this weekend because Saturday’s game at Tennessee was postponed because of COVID-19 and tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.
Some thought A&M in the AP poll might fall behind Florida, which rolled to a 63-35 victory over Arkansas. But A&M, despite not playing, increased its lead over Florida. The Gators trail the Aggies by 18 points – eight more than last week. An explanation for A&M increasing its lead might be that a voter or two realized A&M beat Florida.
In the coaches’ poll, the Aggies trail the Gators by a point. Last week they trailed by two points.
A&M is scheduled to play host to Ole Miss (3-4) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. The Rebels defeated South Carolina 59-42.
AP Top 25
The Associated Press
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (60) 6-0 1548 1
2. Notre Dame (1) 8-0 1467 2
3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1445 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1355 4
5. Texas A&M 5-1 1240 5
6. Florida 5-1 1222 6
7. Cincinnati 7-0 1198 7
8. BYU 8-0 1094 8
9. Indiana 4-0 997 10
10. Wisconsin 2-0 950 13
11. Oregon 2-0 949 11
12. Miami 7-1 940 9
13. Georgia 4-2 824 12
14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 750 14
15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 557 15
15. Marshall 7-0 557 16
17. Iowa St. 5-2 498 17
18. Oklahoma 5-2 497 18
19. Northwestern 4-0 378 23
20. Southern Cal 2-0 377 20
21. Liberty 8-0 307 22
22. Texas 5-2 296 21
23. Auburn 4-2 187 24
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 177 25
25. Tulsa 4-1 155 -
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona St. 9, Boise St. 6, San Jose St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 15, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (57) 6-0 1545 1
2. Notre Dame (3) 8-0 1468 2
3. Ohio State (2) 3-0 1430 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1349 4
5. Florida 5-1 1232 5
6. Texas A&M 5-1 1230 6
7. Cincinnati 7-0 1168 7
8. Brigham Young 8-0 1100 8
9. Miami 7-1 987 9
10. Indiana 4-0 983 10
11. Georgia 4-2 879 11
12. Wisconsin 2-0 853 14
13. Oregon 2-0 879 12
14. Oklahoma State 5-1 790 13
15. Marshall 7-0 572 15
16. Iowa State 5-2 543 16
17. Oklahoma 5-2 492 18
18. Coastal Carolina 7-0 485 17
19. Southern California 2-0 384 20
20. Northwestern 4-0 362 23
21. Auburn 4-2 317 21
22. Liberty 8-0 305 22
23. Texas 5-2 219 24
24. North Carolina 6-2 153 26
25. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 137 27
Dropped out: No. 19 Southern Methodist (7-2); No. 25 Army (6-2).
Others receiving votes: Tulsa (4-1) 67; Utah (0-0) 35; Southern Methodist (7-2) 28; Appalachian State (6-1) 24; Purdue (2-1) 22; Missouri (2-3) 19; Kentucky (3-4) 19; Arkansas (3-4) 13; Nevada (4-0) 12; San Jose State (4-0) 11; Boise State (3-1) 11; Army (6-2) 11; Memphis (4-2) 10; Maryland (2-1) 10; Boston College (5-4) 10; Tennessee (2-4) 6; Washington (1-0) 4; Kansas State (4-3) 3; Colorado (2-0) 3.
The Top Twenty Five
The Associated Press
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1539 1
2. Alabama (10) 5-0 1494 2
3. Ohio St. 1-0 1402 5
4. Notre Dame 5-0 1353 3
5. Georgia 3-1 1292 4
6. Oklahoma St. 4-0 1201 6
7. Cincinnati 3-0 1100 9
8. Texas A&M 3-1 1094 7
9. Wisconsin 1-0 950 14
10. Florida 2-1 933 10
11. BYU 5-0 906 12
12. Miami 4-1 888 11
13. Michigan 0-0 839 18
14. Oregon 0-0 784 13
15. North Carolina 4-1 758 14
16. Kansas St. 4-1 562 20
17. Indiana 1-0 466 -
18. Penn St. 0-1 443 8
19. Marshall 5-0 379 22
20. Coastal Carolina 5-0 282 25
21. Southern Cal 0-0 243 24
22. SMU 5-0 208 16
23. Iowa St. 3-2 205 17
24. Oklahoma 3-2 155 -
25. Boise St. 1-0 113 -
Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego St. 1.
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1540 1
2. Alabama (8) 5-0 1493 2
3. Ohio State (2) 1-0 1374 5
4. Notre Dame 5-0 1368 3
5. Georgia 3-1 1293 4
6. Oklahoma State 4-0 1209 6
7. Cincinnati 4-0 1058 10
8. Texas A&M 3-1 1055 9
9. Florida 2-1 1010 8
10. Brigham Young 6-0 941 11
11. Wisconsin 1-0 928 14
12. Miami 5-1 911 11
13. North Carolina 4-1 796 13
14. Michigan 1-0 789 17
15. Oregon 0-0 674 15
16. Kansas State 4-1 592 19
17. Penn State 0-1 413 7
18. Marshall 5-0 309 25
19. Indiana 1-0 302 NR
20. Southern Cal 0-0 271 23
21. Coastal Carolina 5-0 268 24
22. Iowa State 3-2 215 18
23. SMU 5-1 192 16
24. Oklahoma 3-2 138 NR
25. Army 6-1 130 NR
Dropped out: No. 20 Virginia Tech (3-2); No. 21 Minnesota (0-1); No. 22 North Carolina State (4-2).
Others receiving votes: Auburn (3-2) 118; Liberty (6-0) 112; Memphis (3-1) 88; Boise State (1-0) 79; Minnesota (0-1) 67; Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) 62; Utah (0-0) 45; LSU (2-2) 37; Boston College (4-2) 28; Purdue (1-0) 26; Missouri (2-2) 25; Northwestern (1-0) 24; Virginia Tech (3-2) 22; North Carolina State (4-2) 20; Tulsa (2-1) 18; Texas (3-2) 18; Arkansas (2-2) 17; Appalachian State (3-1) 16; Central Florida (3-2) 13; Arizona State (0-0) 10; California (0-0) 8; West Virginia (3-2) 6; Tennessee (2-3) 6; Iowa (0-1) 6; Wake Forest (3-2) 5; Stanford (0-0) 3; Houston (2-1) 2.
