A&M remains ranked fifth by AP and sixth by coaches
A&M remains ranked fifth by AP and sixth by coaches

Texas A&M is ranked fifth in the Associated Press college football Top 25 poll and sixth in the coaches’ poll, the same spots they occupied last week.

A&M (5-1) didn’t play this weekend because Saturday’s game at Tennessee was postponed  because of COVID-19 and tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Some thought A&M in the AP poll might fall behind Florida, which rolled to a 63-35 victory over Arkansas. But A&M, despite not playing, increased its lead over Florida. The Gators trail the Aggies by 18 points – eight more than last week. An explanation for A&M increasing its lead might be that a voter or two realized A&M beat Florida.

In the coaches’ poll, the Aggies trail the Gators by a point. Last week they trailed by two points.

A&M is scheduled to play host to Ole Miss (3-4) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. The Rebels defeated South Carolina 59-42.

AP Top 25

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (60) 6-0 1548 1

2. Notre Dame (1) 8-0 1467 2

3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1445 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1355 4

5. Texas A&M 5-1 1240 5

6. Florida 5-1 1222 6

7. Cincinnati 7-0 1198 7

8. BYU 8-0 1094 8

9. Indiana 4-0 997 10

10. Wisconsin 2-0 950 13

11. Oregon 2-0 949 11

12. Miami 7-1 940 9

13. Georgia 4-2 824 12

14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 750 14

15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 557 15

15. Marshall 7-0 557 16

17. Iowa St. 5-2 498 17

18. Oklahoma 5-2 497 18

19. Northwestern 4-0 378 23

20. Southern Cal 2-0 377 20

21. Liberty 8-0 307 22

22. Texas 5-2 296 21

23. Auburn 4-2 187 24

24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 177 25

25. Tulsa 4-1 155 -

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona St. 9, Boise St. 6, San Jose St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 15, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (57) 6-0 1545 1

2. Notre Dame (3) 8-0 1468 2

3. Ohio State (2) 3-0 1430 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1349 4

5. Florida 5-1 1232 5

6. Texas A&M 5-1 1230 6

7. Cincinnati 7-0 1168 7

8. Brigham Young 8-0 1100 8

9. Miami 7-1 987 9

10. Indiana 4-0 983 10

11. Georgia 4-2 879 11

12. Wisconsin 2-0 853 14

13. Oregon 2-0 879 12

14. Oklahoma State 5-1 790 13

15. Marshall 7-0 572 15

16. Iowa State 5-2 543 16

17. Oklahoma 5-2 492 18

18. Coastal Carolina 7-0 485 17

19. Southern California 2-0 384 20

20. Northwestern 4-0 362 23

21. Auburn 4-2 317 21

22. Liberty 8-0 305 22

23. Texas 5-2 219 24

24. North Carolina 6-2 153 26

25. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 137 27

Dropped out: No. 19 Southern Methodist (7-2); No. 25 Army (6-2).

Others receiving votes: Tulsa (4-1) 67; Utah (0-0) 35; Southern Methodist (7-2) 28; Appalachian State (6-1) 24; Purdue (2-1) 22; Missouri (2-3) 19; Kentucky (3-4) 19; Arkansas (3-4) 13; Nevada (4-0) 12; San Jose State (4-0) 11; Boise State (3-1) 11; Army (6-2) 11; Memphis (4-2) 10; Maryland (2-1) 10; Boston College (5-4) 10; Tennessee (2-4) 6; Washington (1-0) 4; Kansas State (4-3) 3; Colorado (2-0) 3.

The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1539 1

2. Alabama (10) 5-0 1494 2

3. Ohio St. 1-0 1402 5

4. Notre Dame 5-0 1353 3

5. Georgia 3-1 1292 4

6. Oklahoma St. 4-0 1201 6

7. Cincinnati 3-0 1100 9

8. Texas A&M 3-1 1094 7

9. Wisconsin 1-0 950 14

10. Florida 2-1 933 10

11. BYU 5-0 906 12

12. Miami 4-1 888 11

13. Michigan 0-0 839 18

14. Oregon 0-0 784 13

15. North Carolina 4-1 758 14

16. Kansas St. 4-1 562 20

17. Indiana 1-0 466 -

18. Penn St. 0-1 443 8

19. Marshall 5-0 379 22

20. Coastal Carolina 5-0 282 25

21. Southern Cal 0-0 243 24

22. SMU 5-0 208 16

23. Iowa St. 3-2 205 17

24. Oklahoma 3-2 155 -

25. Boise St. 1-0 113 -

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego St. 1.

USA Today Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 25, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Clemson (52) 6-0 1540 1

2. Alabama (8) 5-0 1493 2

3. Ohio State (2) 1-0 1374 5

4. Notre Dame 5-0 1368 3

5. Georgia 3-1 1293 4

6. Oklahoma State 4-0 1209 6

7. Cincinnati 4-0 1058 10

8. Texas A&M 3-1 1055 9

9. Florida 2-1 1010 8

10. Brigham Young 6-0 941 11

11. Wisconsin 1-0 928 14

12. Miami 5-1 911 11

13. North Carolina 4-1 796 13

14. Michigan 1-0 789 17

15. Oregon 0-0 674 15

16. Kansas State 4-1 592 19

17. Penn State 0-1 413 7

18. Marshall 5-0 309 25

19. Indiana 1-0 302 NR

20. Southern Cal 0-0 271 23

21. Coastal Carolina 5-0 268 24

22. Iowa State 3-2 215 18

23. SMU 5-1 192 16

24. Oklahoma 3-2 138 NR

25. Army 6-1 130 NR

Dropped out: No. 20 Virginia Tech (3-2); No. 21 Minnesota (0-1); No. 22 North Carolina State (4-2).

Others receiving votes: Auburn (3-2) 118; Liberty (6-0) 112; Memphis (3-1) 88; Boise State (1-0) 79; Minnesota (0-1) 67; Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) 62; Utah (0-0) 45; LSU (2-2) 37; Boston College (4-2) 28; Purdue (1-0) 26; Missouri (2-2) 25; Northwestern (1-0) 24; Virginia Tech (3-2) 22; North Carolina State (4-2) 20; Tulsa (2-1) 18; Texas (3-2) 18; Arkansas (2-2) 17; Appalachian State (3-1) 16; Central Florida (3-2) 13; Arizona State (0-0) 10; California (0-0) 8; West Virginia (3-2) 6; Tennessee (2-3) 6; Iowa (0-1) 6; Wake Forest (3-2) 5; Stanford (0-0) 3; Houston (2-1) 2.

