A&M remains ranked fifth by AP and sixth by coaches

Texas A&M is ranked fifth in the Associated Press college football Top 25 poll and sixth in the coaches’ poll, the same spots they occupied last week.

A&M (5-1) didn’t play this weekend because Saturday’s game at Tennessee was postponed because of COVID-19 and tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Some thought A&M in the AP poll might fall behind Florida, which rolled to a 63-35 victory over Arkansas. But A&M, despite not playing, increased its lead over Florida. The Gators trail the Aggies by 18 points – eight more than last week. An explanation for A&M increasing its lead might be that a voter or two realized A&M beat Florida.

In the coaches’ poll, the Aggies trail the Gators by a point. Last week they trailed by two points.

A&M is scheduled to play host to Ole Miss (3-4) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. The Rebels defeated South Carolina 59-42.

AP Top 25

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking: