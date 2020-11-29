A&M remains ranked 5th by AP and 6th by the coaches

Texas A&M remained ranked fifth in the Associated Press poll and sixth in the Amway Coaches’ Poll for the third straight week.

The Aggies (6-1) struggled offensively in a 20-7 victory over LSU on Saturday, but actually increased its lead over Florida in the AP poll and crept closer to the Gators in the coaches’ poll.

A&M is 36 points ahead of Florida in the AP poll, an increase of 10 points of the Gators. The Aggies are only one point behind the Gators in the coaches’ poll after trailing by 15 last week. Florida (6-1) on Saturday defeated Kentucky 38-17

A&M, which has won five straight, will play at Auburn (5-3) on Saturday. The Tigers dropped out of both polls after losing to top-ranked Alabama 42-13.