A&M remains ranked 5th by AP and 6th by coaches
SCARLINE

Texas A&M is ranked fifth in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll and is sixth by the coaches. That’s the same spots the Aggies (5-1) were ranked the last two weeks.

A&M increased its lead over No. 6 Florida in the AP poll, but lost ground to the fifth-ranked Gators in the coaches’ poll.

A&M has a 26-point lead on Florida in the AP poll. It was 18 points last week. Florida has a 15-point lead on the Aggies in the coaches’ poll. It was only two last week.

A&M was off for a second straight week because of COVID-19 issues. Florida (6-1) defeated Vanderbilt 38-17 on Saturday.

The Aggies are scheduled to play LSU at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.

Alabama was a unanimous No. 1 the AP poll, the first team this season to get all 62 votes. The Crimson Tide received 59 of the 62 coaches’ votes with Notre Dame getting two and Ohio State one.

Northwestern is 11th by AP,  its best ranking in 24 years.

AP Top 25

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (62) 7-0 1550 1

2. Notre Dame 8-0 1471 2

3. Ohio St. 4-0 1440 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1358 4

5. Texas A&M 5-1 1249 5

6. Florida 6-1 1223 6

7. Cincinnati 8-0 1201 7

8. BYU 9-0 1109 8

9. Oregon 3-0 951 11

10. Miami 7-1 936 12

11. Northwestern 5-0 922 19

12. Indiana 4-1 899 9

13. Georgia 5-2 828 13

14. Oklahoma 6-2 693 18

15. Iowa St. 6-2 658 17

16. Coastal Carolina 8-0 622 15

17. Marshall 7-0 542 15

18. Wisconsin 2-1 540 10

19. Southern Cal 3-0 461 20

20. Texas 5-2 321 22

21. Oklahoma St. 5-2 289 14

22. Auburn 5-2 259 23

23. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 218 24

24. Tulsa 5-1 164 25

25. North Carolina 6-2 108 -

Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise St. 6, FAU 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose St. 3.

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (59) 7-0 1547 1

2. Notre Dame (2) 8-0 1469 2

3. Ohio State (1) 4-0 1425 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1353 4

5. Florida 6-1 1256 5

6. Texas A&M 5-1 1241 6

7. Cincinnati 8-0 1166 7

8. Brigham Young 9-0 1103 8

9. Miami 7-1 1005 9

10. Georgia 5-2 897 11

11. Oregon 3-0 876 13

12. Indiana 4-1 821 10

13. Northwestern 5-0 813 20

14. Oklahoma 6-2 756 17

15. Iowa State 6-2 685 16

16. Marshall 7-0 563 15

17. Coastal Carolina 8-0 530 18

18. Southern California 3-0 508 19

19. Auburn 5-2 427 21

20. Wisconsin 2-1 409 12

21. Texas 5-2 306 23

22. Oklahoma State 5-2 299 14

23. North Carolina 6-2 205 24

24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 165 25

25. Tulsa 5-1 120 26

Dropped out: No. 22 Liberty (8-1).

Others receiving votes: Nevada (5-0) 39; Liberty (8-1) 27; Missouri (3-3) 24; Washington (2-0) 17; San Jose State (4-0) 13; Maryland (2-1) 13; North Carolina State (6-3) 12; Boston College (5-4) 12; Boise State (4-1) 11; SMU (7-2) 10; Memphis (5-2) 9; Army (7-2) 6; Appalachian State (6-2) 6; LSU (3-3) 3; Purdue (2-2) 2; Iowa (3-2) 1.

