A&M remains ranked 5th by AP and 6th by coaches

Texas A&M is ranked fifth in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll and is sixth by the coaches. That’s the same spots the Aggies (5-1) were ranked the last two weeks.

A&M increased its lead over No. 6 Florida in the AP poll, but lost ground to the fifth-ranked Gators in the coaches’ poll.

A&M has a 26-point lead on Florida in the AP poll. It was 18 points last week. Florida has a 15-point lead on the Aggies in the coaches’ poll. It was only two last week.

A&M was off for a second straight week because of COVID-19 issues. Florida (6-1) defeated Vanderbilt 38-17 on Saturday.

The Aggies are scheduled to play LSU at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.

Alabama was a unanimous No. 1 the AP poll, the first team this season to get all 62 votes. The Crimson Tide received 59 of the 62 coaches’ votes with Notre Dame getting two and Ohio State one.

Northwestern is 11th by AP, its best ranking in 24 years.

