A&M remains ranked 5th by AP and 6th by coaches

Texas A&M is ranked fifth in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll and is sixth by the coaches. That’s the same spots the Aggies (5-1) were ranked the last two weeks.
A&M increased its lead over No. 6 Florida in the AP poll, but lost ground to the fifth-ranked Gators in the coaches’ poll.
A&M has a 26-point lead on Florida in the AP poll. It was 18 points last week. Florida has a 15-point lead on the Aggies in the coaches’ poll. It was only two last week.
A&M was off for a second straight week because of COVID-19 issues. Florida (6-1) defeated Vanderbilt 38-17 on Saturday.
The Aggies are scheduled to play LSU at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.
Alabama was a unanimous No. 1 the AP poll, the first team this season to get all 62 votes. The Crimson Tide received 59 of the 62 coaches’ votes with Notre Dame getting two and Ohio State one.
Northwestern is 11th by AP, its best ranking in 24 years.
AP Top 25
The Associated Press
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (62) 7-0 1550 1
2. Notre Dame 8-0 1471 2
3. Ohio St. 4-0 1440 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1358 4
5. Texas A&M 5-1 1249 5
6. Florida 6-1 1223 6
7. Cincinnati 8-0 1201 7
8. BYU 9-0 1109 8
9. Oregon 3-0 951 11
10. Miami 7-1 936 12
11. Northwestern 5-0 922 19
12. Indiana 4-1 899 9
13. Georgia 5-2 828 13
14. Oklahoma 6-2 693 18
15. Iowa St. 6-2 658 17
16. Coastal Carolina 8-0 622 15
17. Marshall 7-0 542 15
18. Wisconsin 2-1 540 10
19. Southern Cal 3-0 461 20
20. Texas 5-2 321 22
21. Oklahoma St. 5-2 289 14
22. Auburn 5-2 259 23
23. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 218 24
24. Tulsa 5-1 164 25
25. North Carolina 6-2 108 -
Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise St. 6, FAU 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose St. 3.
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 22, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (59) 7-0 1547 1
2. Notre Dame (2) 8-0 1469 2
3. Ohio State (1) 4-0 1425 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1353 4
5. Florida 6-1 1256 5
6. Texas A&M 5-1 1241 6
7. Cincinnati 8-0 1166 7
8. Brigham Young 9-0 1103 8
9. Miami 7-1 1005 9
10. Georgia 5-2 897 11
11. Oregon 3-0 876 13
12. Indiana 4-1 821 10
13. Northwestern 5-0 813 20
14. Oklahoma 6-2 756 17
15. Iowa State 6-2 685 16
16. Marshall 7-0 563 15
17. Coastal Carolina 8-0 530 18
18. Southern California 3-0 508 19
19. Auburn 5-2 427 21
20. Wisconsin 2-1 409 12
21. Texas 5-2 306 23
22. Oklahoma State 5-2 299 14
23. North Carolina 6-2 205 24
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 165 25
25. Tulsa 5-1 120 26
Dropped out: No. 22 Liberty (8-1).
Others receiving votes: Nevada (5-0) 39; Liberty (8-1) 27; Missouri (3-3) 24; Washington (2-0) 17; San Jose State (4-0) 13; Maryland (2-1) 13; North Carolina State (6-3) 12; Boston College (5-4) 12; Boise State (4-1) 11; SMU (7-2) 10; Memphis (5-2) 9; Army (7-2) 6; Appalachian State (6-2) 6; LSU (3-3) 3; Purdue (2-2) 2; Iowa (3-2) 1.
