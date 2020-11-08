A&M ranked 5th by AP; Aggies 6th by coaches, a point back of Florida

Texas A&M moved up to fifth in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Sunday.
The Aggies (5-1), riding a four-game winning streak, are 10 points ahead of Florida.
A&M, coming off a 48-3 victory at South Carolina on Saturday night, moved up two spots, passing Georgia and Cincinnati. Georgia (4-2) dropped from fifth to 12th after losing to Florida. Cincinnati (6-0), which beat Houston 38-10, slipped from sixth to seventh.
Five SEC teams are ranked led by Alabama (6-0) which took over the top spot after Clemson fell to Notre Dame. A&M is fifth, Florida sixth, Georgia 12th and Auburn 24th.
The coaches’ poll has Florida ranked fifth, one point ahead of A&M. Georgia is 11th and Auburn 21st.
AP Top 25
The Associated Press
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (59) 6-0 1547 2
2. Notre Dame (2) 7-0 1464 4
3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1449 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1355 1
5. Texas A&M 5-1 1223 7
6. Florida 4-1 1213 8
7. Cincinnati 6-0 1208 6
8. BYU 8-0 1101 9
9. Miami 6-1 958 11
10. Indiana 3-0 956 13
11. Oregon 1-0 948 12
12. Georgia 4-2 861 5
13. Wisconsin 1-0 852 10
14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 762 14
15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 551 15
16. Marshall 6-0 534 16
17. Iowa St. 5-2 491 17
18. Oklahoma 5-2 467 19
19. SMU 7-1 456 18
20. Southern Cal 1-0 395 20
21. Texas 5-2 265 22
22. Liberty 7-0 260 25
23. Northwestern 3-0 250 -
24. Auburn 4-2 184 24
25. Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1 118 -
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona St. 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1.
Coaches Top 25 Poll
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (55) 6-0 1542 2
2. Notre Dame (4) 7-0 1461 4
3. Ohio State (3) 3-0 1443 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1340 1
5. Florida 4-1 1230 8
6. Texas A&M 5-1 1229 7
7. Cincinnati 6-0 1172 6
8. Brigham Young 8-0 1112 9
9. Miami 6-1 995 10
10. Indiana 3-0 901 13
11. Georgia 4-2 840 5
12. Oregon 1-0 828 14
13. Oklahoma State 5-1 823 12
14. Wisconsin 1-0 778 11
15. Marshall 6-0 534 15
16. Iowa State 5-2 530 17
17. Coastal Carolina 7-0 495 16
18. Oklahoma 5-2 476 19
19. Southern Methodist 7-1 448 18
20. Southern California 1-0 334 20
21. Auburn 4-2 305 21
22. Liberty 7-0 234 NR
23. Northwestern 3-0 218 NR
24. Texas 5-2 187 NR
25. Army 6-1 181 22
Dropped out: No. 23 Boise State (2-1); No. 24 North Carolina (5-2); No. 25 Michigan (1-2).
Others receiving votes: North Carolina (5-2) 174; Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1) 81; Utah (0-0) 45; Purdue (2-0) 43; Appalachian State (5-1) 25; Arkansas (3-3) 23; Missouri (2-3) 18; Wake Forest (4-2) 15; Boston College (5-3) 15; Memphis (4-2) 12; Kentucky (2-4) 12; Tulsa (3-1) 11; Maryland (2-1) 10; Tennessee (2-4) 6; Nevada (3-0) 5; Michigan (1-2) 5; San Jose State (3-0) 4; Kansas State (4-3) 4; Boise State (2-1) 4; Virginia Tech (4-3) 2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!