A&M ranked 5th by AP; Aggies 6th by coaches, a point back of Florida

Texas A&M moved up to fifth in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Sunday.

The Aggies (5-1), riding a four-game winning streak, are 10 points ahead of Florida.

A&M, coming off a 48-3 victory at South Carolina on Saturday night, moved up two spots, passing Georgia and Cincinnati. Georgia (4-2) dropped from fifth to 12th after losing to Florida. Cincinnati (6-0), which beat Houston 38-10, slipped from sixth to seventh.

Five SEC teams are ranked led by Alabama (6-0) which took over the top spot after Clemson fell to Notre Dame. A&M is fifth, Florida sixth, Georgia 12th and Auburn 24th.

The coaches’ poll has Florida ranked fifth, one point ahead of A&M. Georgia is 11th and Auburn 21st.

