A&M ranked 5th by AP; Aggies 6th by coaches, a point back of Florida
SCSPILLER

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) carries the ball against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

 Sean Rayford

Texas A&M moved up to fifth in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Sunday. 

The Aggies (5-1), riding a four-game winning streak, are 10 points ahead of Florida.

A&M, coming off a 48-3 victory at South Carolina on Saturday night, moved up two spots, passing Georgia and Cincinnati. Georgia (4-2) dropped from fifth to 12th after losing to Florida. Cincinnati (6-0), which beat Houston 38-10, slipped from sixth to seventh.

Five SEC teams are ranked led by Alabama (6-0) which took over the top spot after Clemson fell to Notre Dame. A&M is fifth, Florida sixth, Georgia 12th and Auburn 24th.

The coaches’ poll has Florida ranked fifth, one point ahead of A&M. Georgia is 11th and Auburn 21st.

AP Top 25

The Associated Press

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (59) 6-0 1547 2

2. Notre Dame (2) 7-0 1464 4

3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1449 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1355 1

5. Texas A&M 5-1 1223 7

6. Florida 4-1 1213 8

7. Cincinnati 6-0 1208 6

8. BYU 8-0 1101 9

9. Miami 6-1 958 11

10. Indiana 3-0 956 13

11. Oregon 1-0 948 12

12. Georgia 4-2 861 5

13. Wisconsin 1-0 852 10

14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 762 14

15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 551 15

16. Marshall 6-0 534 16

17. Iowa St. 5-2 491 17

18. Oklahoma 5-2 467 19

19. SMU 7-1 456 18

20. Southern Cal 1-0 395 20

21. Texas 5-2 265 22

22. Liberty 7-0 260 25

23. Northwestern 3-0 250 -

24. Auburn 4-2 184 24

25. Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1 118 -

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona St. 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1.

Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 8, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Alabama (55) 6-0 1542 2

2. Notre Dame (4) 7-0 1461 4

3. Ohio State (3) 3-0 1443 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1340 1

5. Florida 4-1 1230 8

6. Texas A&M 5-1 1229 7

7. Cincinnati 6-0 1172 6

8. Brigham Young 8-0 1112 9

9. Miami 6-1 995 10

10. Indiana 3-0 901 13

11. Georgia 4-2 840 5

12. Oregon 1-0 828 14

13. Oklahoma State 5-1 823 12

14. Wisconsin 1-0 778 11

15. Marshall 6-0 534 15

16. Iowa State 5-2 530 17

17. Coastal Carolina 7-0 495 16

18. Oklahoma 5-2 476 19

19. Southern Methodist 7-1 448 18

20. Southern California 1-0 334 20

21. Auburn 4-2 305 21

22. Liberty 7-0 234 NR

23. Northwestern 3-0 218 NR

24. Texas 5-2 187 NR

25. Army 6-1 181 22

Dropped out: No. 23 Boise State (2-1); No. 24 North Carolina (5-2); No. 25 Michigan (1-2).

Others receiving votes: North Carolina (5-2) 174; Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1) 81; Utah (0-0) 45; Purdue (2-0) 43; Appalachian State (5-1) 25; Arkansas (3-3) 23; Missouri (2-3) 18; Wake Forest (4-2) 15; Boston College (5-3) 15; Memphis (4-2) 12; Kentucky (2-4) 12; Tulsa (3-1) 11; Maryland (2-1) 10; Tennessee (2-4) 6; Nevada (3-0) 5; Michigan (1-2) 5; San Jose State (3-0) 4; Kansas State (4-3) 4; Boise State (2-1) 4; Virginia Tech (4-3) 2.

