A&M gets top No. 2 seed in NCAA women's basketball tournament's top 16 reveal

Texas A&M was seeded fifth in the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament selection committee’s top 16 seeds announced Monday.

The Aggies were the highest-ranked No. 2 seed in the first in-season mock reveal that was announced on ESPN during halftime of the Stanford-Oregon game, exactly a month before the actual bracket will be revealed.

The fifth-ranked Aggies (19-1) are 8-0 against ranked teams.

Connecticut was the overall top seed. The other No. 1 seeds were South Carolina, Stanford and Louisville. The other No. 2 seeds were North Carolina State, Maryland and Arizona.

Along with South Carolina and Texas A&M, the Southeastern Conference had three more in the top 16 - No. 12 Georgia, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 16 Kentucky.

The committee also assigned regions. The other seeds in A&M’s region were Louisville, Oregon and Kentucky.

The NCAA selection committee will reveal its second and final in-season top 16 seeds in two weeks at halftime of the Baylor-Texas game.