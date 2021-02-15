A&M gets top No. 2 seed in NCAA women's basketball tournament's top 16 reveal

Texas A&M was seeded fifth in the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament selection committee’s top 16 seeds announced Monday.
The Aggies were the highest-ranked No. 2 seed in the first in-season mock reveal that was announced on ESPN during halftime of the Stanford-Oregon game, exactly a month before the actual bracket will be revealed.
The fifth-ranked Aggies (19-1) are 8-0 against ranked teams.
Connecticut was the overall top seed. The other No. 1 seeds were South Carolina, Stanford and Louisville. The other No. 2 seeds were North Carolina State, Maryland and Arizona.
Along with South Carolina and Texas A&M, the Southeastern Conference had three more in the top 16 - No. 12 Georgia, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 16 Kentucky.
The committee also assigned regions. The other seeds in A&M’s region were Louisville, Oregon and Kentucky.
The NCAA selection committee will reveal its second and final in-season top 16 seeds in two weeks at halftime of the Baylor-Texas game.
“This first reveal brought to the forefront the unusual scheduling circumstances of the current season that we as committee members must take into account during the selection and seeding process,” said Nina King, senior deputy athletics director and chief of staff at Duke and chair of the Division I women’s basketball committee. “We know that what was announced today is just a snapshot in time with a month to play before selections. We along with all fans will be watching closely over the coming weeks.”