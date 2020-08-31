A&M defensive back Elijah Blades opts to sit season out

Texas A&M senior defensive back Elijah Blades won’t play this year, opting to return next season, making the announcement Monday night via twitter.

Blades, who transferred in from Arizona Western Community College, played in seven games last season, making six starts including Clemson and Alabama. Blades had 19 tackles, 15 of them solos. He deflected three passes.

“I have chosen [to] opt out this season,” he tweeted. “I’ll be back next year.”

Blades is the second A&M player to decide not to play this season amid COVID-19 concerns, joining sophomore quarterback James Foster. Blades, however, fought through injuries last season, even in fall camp, missing the first two games of the season. Blades left the Mississippi State with what appeared to be a shoulder injury and missed the UTSA game the following week, but started the following week against South Carolina.

Fisher on a Zoom conference on Aug. 22 while talking about the cornerbacks, said Blades "[is] getting back on the field right now," but didn't finish that thought. Then during Thursday's Zoom conference while talking about the secondary he mentioned Blades after praising Myles Jones along with Travon Fuller and Clifford Chattman, but didn't elaborate on Blades or Chattman.

