A&M Consolidated's Kaitlyn Owens signs to swim for Aggie women's team

All those dreaded 5:30 a.m. alarm bells paid off in a big way for A&M Consolidated swimmer Kaitlyn Owens on Wednesday when she signed a scholarship with Texas A&M, which had been her first choice since she jumped in the water.
“I had some great choices lined up, but A&M ultimately was the best choice for me for swimming and academically,” Owens said. “It’s all about culture. I like the team tradition, and the school’s traditions are so important to every student. You can talk to any Aggie across this country and they’ll tell you there’s no better place than A&M, and I just don’t know how you turn that down.”
A&M is getting a multi-state champion in Owens, who won the Class 5A 100-yard backstroke and took second in the 50 freestyle as a freshman and a junior. She also placed second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 100 freestyle at state her sophomore season, and last season she helped the Consol 200 medley relay team to a third-place finish while earning 5A female swimmer of the year honors.
“Swimming has been my life for the last four years,” Owens said. “I did a little softball when I was 12, and that’s about it. I’ve pretty much stuck with swimming since I was 6.”
Owens’ development has been impressive, Consol swimming coach Jenny Marquardt said.
“She was really focused on technique, not overtraining as a young swimmer,” Marquardt said. “She really didn’t go to two-a-day trainings until she had physically developed her body to be able to handle that. I think that really aided her in being able to get to this level and to be ultimately successful at this level.”
Owens’ speciality is the 100 backstroke. She set the 5A girls record in the event last year with a time of 53.85 seconds.
“I feel she is ready to take that next step,” Marquardt said. “She’s already started on that path, and she knows what she needs to do. She’s very focused and very diligent but also being really team-oriented, so it’s not just herself she is thinking about. She’s thinking about how I can get the most out of my teammates to help everyone get to where they need to be, which is fabulous.”
Owens spent much of Wednesday’s signing ceremony at Tigerland Stadium cutting up with her teammates, who have two meets left — regionals this weekend then state.
“It’s been a lot of work,” Owens said of earning the scholarship. “I worked really hard the last four years, and a lot of it is the support of my family and my teammates and my coaches. I couldn’t be anywhere without them.”
Owens will be joining one of the nation’s best programs. Under head coach Steve Bultman, the A&M women’s swimming and diving team has finished in the top 25 at the NCAA meet for 16 straight years.
“I believe under Coach Bultman that I will be able to train at a new level, at a more specialized level that will allow me to excel similarly to how I’ve excelled in high school,” Owens said.