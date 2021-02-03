A&M Consolidated's Kaitlyn Owens signs to swim for Aggie women's team

All those dreaded 5:30 a.m. alarm bells paid off in a big way for A&M Consolidated swimmer Kaitlyn Owens on Wednesday when she signed a scholarship with Texas A&M, which had been her first choice since she jumped in the water.

“I had some great choices lined up, but A&M ultimately was the best choice for me for swimming and academically,” Owens said. “It’s all about culture. I like the team tradition, and the school’s traditions are so important to every student. You can talk to any Aggie across this country and they’ll tell you there’s no better place than A&M, and I just don’t know how you turn that down.”

A&M is getting a multi-state champion in Owens, who won the Class 5A 100-yard backstroke and took second in the 50 freestyle as a freshman and a junior. She also placed second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 100 freestyle at state her sophomore season, and last season she helped the Consol 200 medley relay team to a third-place finish while earning 5A female swimmer of the year honors.

“Swimming has been my life for the last four years,” Owens said. “I did a little softball when I was 12, and that’s about it. I’ve pretty much stuck with swimming since I was 6.”

Owens’ development has been impressive, Consol swimming coach Jenny Marquardt said.