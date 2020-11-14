A&M Consolidated's Kaitlyn Owens pledges to Texas A&M

A&M Consolidated swimmer Kaitlyn Owens recently pledged to sign with Texas A&M.

Owens won the Class 5A 100-meter backstroke and took second in the 50 freestyle as a freshman and a junior. Her time of 53.85 seconds in the 100 backstroke in February was a 5A record. She also placed second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 100 freestyle at state her sophomore season.

At the 2020 5A state meet, Owens also helped the Consol 200 medley relay to a third-place finish and was named the 5A female swimmer of the year.

Owens also swims for the Magnolia Aquatic Club. Last summer, she placed third in the 100 backstroke at the Des Moines Futures.

Her career-best times are: 50 backstroke (25.13), 100 backstroke (53.72), 50 freestyle (23.18) and 100 freestyle (50.60).