A&M Consolidated's girls, boys tennis teams win District 19-5A championships

The A&M Consoliated’s boys and girls tennis teams won District 19-5A championships on Tuesday, winning by eight or more points in the two-day tournament at the Tigers Tennis Courts.

The first- and second-place winners in each event advance to the regional tournament on April 28-29.

Consol girls finished with 28 points. College Station and Katy Jordan, tied for second with 20 points. Magnolia West was third with 13. The boys team finished with 32 points followed by College Station (22) and Magnolia West (17).

Consol had two doubles teams advance as the Lady Tigers took first and second place when Ryan Scruggs and Hannah Schmid beat teammates Kelly He and Julie De Castro. College Station’s Kennedy Sharp was the only Cougar to advance to regionals with a win in singles over Jordan’s Rachana Hari.

For the boys team, the Tigers faced each other for the doubles title with John Davis Watson and Henning Schade beating Luis Hurtado and Hudson White. Johnson Cizmas advanced in singles play after finishing second to Magnolia West’s John Paul Ellwanger.