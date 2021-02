A&M Consolidated's Eric Goodman leads local players on Class 5A all-state football team

A&M Consolidated senior defensive lineman Eric Goodman is a first-team pick on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State Football team. College Station senior running back Roderick Brown and Rudder senior wide receiver Keithron Lee made the second team, and College Station junior linebacker Jaxson Slanker made the third team.

The 209-pound Goodman had 125 tackles, 21 for losses, for the 8-3 Tigers. The West Texas A&M signee was named the District 10-5A Division II co-defensive most valuable player.

Lee, who has signed with Texas, had 65 receptions for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for 554 yards and nine scores for the 6-4 Rangers. The 175-pound Lee was named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Whataburger Super Team.

The 200-pound Brown rushed for 1,438 yards and 20 TDs. The Navarro signee also had 21 receptions for 417 yards and six TDs and was the 8-5A Division I co-MVP. The 205-pound Slanker had 143 tackles and eight quarterback pressures. Brown and Slanker helped the Cougars go 10-2, losing to eventual Division I state champion Denton Ryan in the area playoffs.