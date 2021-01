A&M Consolidated senior defensive end Eric Goodman announced his commitment to West Texas A&M on Monday via Twitter. Goodman was the District 10-5A defensive MVP with 125 total tackles, 42 assists, 21 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this past season. Consol lost to Longview Pine Tree 34-28 in overtime in the bi-district playoffs.