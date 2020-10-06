A&M Consolidated volleyball team sweeps Waller in three sets

With four players out including junior outside hitter Ava Derbes, the A&M Consolidated volleyball team has had to persevere at the start of the District 19-5A schedule.
They proved up to the task Tuesday at Tiger Gym by overcoming a 19-11 deficit in the second set to sweep the Waller Lady Bulldogs 25-16, 26-24, 25-16.
“I’ll definitely remember the end [of the second set], players stepping up when we needed them to step up,” Consol coach Colten Conner said. “That bonds us as a team when we see other people trusting other people in different positions. It was kind of a new experience for us, some players playing positions they hadn’t played all year, and I think they battled through adversity.”
The Lady Tigers trailed 10-3, 19-11 and 20-14 in the second set before pulling even at 23. Freshman Charli Crowson had three kills, Jordyn English two and Emma Pahl and Samerita Pappoe each added a kill in a 13-4 run. Waller’s Maddison Beltran found the back line to erase a Consol set point, but a service error and a fourth Crowson kill in the set put the Lady Tigers (5-4, 2-1) ahead in the match 2-0.
“We had to move Cierra [Gilbert] to the outside from the middle and bring Charli, our freshman, in as one of our second setters,” Conner said. “That setter connection with hitters is a tough thing to get adjusted to, but she stepped up and made some phenomenal sets tonight and gave our hitters a chance and an opportunity to make plays. Her court IQ is there, and that’s why I really love seeing her play.”
The Lady Tigers had to overcome one more hardship to gain the victory after libero Gracen Harrell injured herself while diving for a dig on the final point of the second set. Faith Taylor took over at libero.
“Faith Taylor did an amazing job coming off the bench,” Conner said. “She stepped into that role, and that is what we work on and preach every day in practice is be willing to sacrifice your body for the team. She did exactly that.”
The Lady Tigers continually built on their lead throughout the first set, winning the last three points to seal a 1-0 match lead. Gilbert had a block, Pahl a kill and English made the Lady Bulldogs pay for a poor pass to end the set.
The third set was tied at 7, but a couple Gilbert aces and a Pahl kill put Consol up 13-7. Waller (4-5, 1-2) then pulled to within two at 16-14, but Gilbert had three of her six kills from that point on and only a Leah Fraser kill interrupted a 7-1 Consol run to end the match.
Crowson had 10 kills, and English and Pahl each had seven. Gilbert had four blocks. Abigail McKinney helped the Lady Tigers stay within range in the second set with two straight aces and led the team in assists.
“For the most part I thought we played well,” Conner said. “There are no promises at the end, so every win counts for us.”
•
NOTES — Derbes attended the match wearing a protective boot on her right foot after suffering an injury in a recent loss to Brenham. Conner does not expect the junior to return this season. ... Consol won the JV match 23-25, 25-20, 25-11 and the freshman match in three sets. ... Consol will host rival College Station at 6 p.m. Friday.
