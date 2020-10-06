A&M Consolidated volleyball team sweeps Waller in three sets

With four players out including junior outside hitter Ava Derbes, the A&M Consolidated volleyball team has had to persevere at the start of the District 19-5A schedule.

They proved up to the task Tuesday at Tiger Gym by overcoming a 19-11 deficit in the second set to sweep the Waller Lady Bulldogs 25-16, 26-24, 25-16.

“I’ll definitely remember the end [of the second set], players stepping up when we needed them to step up,” Consol coach Colten Conner said. “That bonds us as a team when we see other people trusting other people in different positions. It was kind of a new experience for us, some players playing positions they hadn’t played all year, and I think they battled through adversity.”

The Lady Tigers trailed 10-3, 19-11 and 20-14 in the second set before pulling even at 23. Freshman Charli Crowson had three kills, Jordyn English two and Emma Pahl and Samerita Pappoe each added a kill in a 13-4 run. Waller’s Maddison Beltran found the back line to erase a Consol set point, but a service error and a fourth Crowson kill in the set put the Lady Tigers (5-4, 2-1) ahead in the match 2-0.