A&M Consolidated volleyball team splits two matches

The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat New Caney 25-11, 25-12, 25-21 and lost to Klein Oak 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21 on Friday in nondistrict play.
Against New Caney, Consol junior Ava Derbes had seven kills, one block, three digs and 19 assists. Sophomore Ella Norton had five kills and one dig, while Jordyn English, Cierra Gilbert, Samerita Pappoe, Emma Pahl and Charli Crowson each had four kills. Gilbert also had four aces, two blocks and four digs. Crowson had 10 digs. Junior Gracen Harrell had a team-high 16 digs and two aces.
Against Klein Oak, Derbes had 16 kills, two aces, five blocks and 14 digs. Harrell had a team-high 27 digs, and sophomore Abigail Mckinney had two kills, three aces, nine digs and 25 assists.
Consol’s JV beat New Caney 25-13, 25-6 and Consol’s freshman won 25-17, 25-4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!