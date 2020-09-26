A&M Consolidated volleyball team splits two matches

Against New Caney, Consol junior Ava Derbes had seven kills, one block, three digs and 19 assists. Sophomore Ella Norton had five kills and one dig, while Jordyn English, Cierra Gilbert, Samerita Pappoe, Emma Pahl and Charli Crowson each had four kills. Gilbert also had four aces, two blocks and four digs. Crowson had 10 digs. Junior Gracen Harrell had a team-high 16 digs and two aces.