A&M Consolidated volleyball team loses to Brenham

The Brenham volleyball team left Tiger Gym on Tuesday night with District 19-5A’s Magnolia teams on its mind, while A&M Consolidated was thinking more internally after the Cubettes handily swept the Lady Tigers 25-12, 25-15, 25-11.
Brenham’s only two losses for the season have come to first-place Magnolia West and by two points in the fifth set to Magnolia. If the Cubettes are to challenge for the title in the second half of district play, Brenham coach Debbie Yeager knows there is work to be done despite their impressive performance Tuesday.
“We’ve got to learn how to dig the 6, which is the middle back of the court,” Yeager said. “We are going to take on some tough middles [from Magnolia West and Magnolia], so we will work on that a lot. We have to work on serve receive. We had a few glitches on serve receive.”
Yeager said the Cubettes already work hard on their serving, and it showed Tuesday with two runs of aces essentially ending any hopes the Lady Tigers had of making it a match. Left-handed senior Abby Clayton had three aces in a four-point span that led to an 8-0 run in the second set, and freshman Sienna Kelm had three straight aces to put Brenham (13-2, 6-2) ahead 8-1 in the third set.
“We take pride in our serves,” Yeager said. “We usually have quite a few aces. The [leader] in that in our district is usually Brenham. We spend a lot of time with that because it’s important, and sometimes we come out here and miss 10 serves in one game because of trying to serve offensive, so then we have to back off. We didn’t have to back off tonight.”
Outside of a few service receive errors, the Cubettes didn’t back off much in any phase. Brooke Bentke, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, had nine kills, followed by Jenna Hardy with eight and Sam Houston State signee Clayton with seven. Kaylen Kruse and Kristen Kuehn had 16 and 11 assists respectively. Libero Alyssa Pauler had nine digs, and senior middle Emma Silvey had five blocks.
“It does make us feel good that we do have so many options,” Yeager said. “A lot of the people in College Station train these kids, Aggie Elite and all those. With the pandemic situation and teams being off, we hadn’t played in a week and a half, so we were just getting back into the groove of playing again and making sure that we are pushing to the end of each game and clicking on all cylinders. We have to really keep working hard at that.”
The mood felt quite different on the other side of the net with the Lady Tigers (6-10, 2-6) knowing they can play better than their record indicates.
“You are going to have games when you win and going to have games when you lose, but you have to focus on what we are trying to instill in this program and it comes down to heart and attitude,” Consol coach Colten Conner said. “We get so scared to make a mistake that we make more mistakes. We have every potential in the world to do great. [It’s] knowing that you are good enough to be out there, knowing you wouldn’t be on varsity if we didn’t have full trust in you.”
It’s not been easy on the Lady Tigers. They lost one of their main leaders Ava Derbes to a season-ending injury the last time the two teams met. And until Tuesday, Consol had a shortened bench due to COVID-19.
Conner often turned to that bench in hopes of finding a spark that could slow down the Cubettes’ runs. Consol had its moments, taking the lead at 12-11 and 13-12 in the second set, but mistakes receiving serve and hitting errors didn’t allow the Lady Tigers to build any momentum.
Substitute Bella Gutierrez stemmed the tide a few times with kills — two in the Lady Tigers’ longest run of four points — and moving Cierra Gilbert from middle to outside hitter worked on occasion. Gilbert and Emma Paul led Consol with four kills each, and Gutierrez and Charli Crowson had three each. Gracen Harrell had a team-high 11 digs.
“They have an awesome program all the way down to their seventh grade level,” Conner said. “Debbie Yeager has done an awesome job, and that is what we are trying to instill here. For us, it goes back to we are trying to force the situation instead of just playing the game, and the fun aspect of the game is being taken out of it. They are going out there trying to do a job they don’t enjoy, and it’s hard on anybody, volleyball or not, to go out and do a job you don’t enjoy.”
