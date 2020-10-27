A&M Consolidated volleyball team loses to Brenham

Outside of a few service receive errors, the Cubettes didn’t back off much in any phase. Brooke Bentke, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, had nine kills, followed by Jenna Hardy with eight and Sam Houston State signee Clayton with seven. Kaylen Kruse and Kristen Kuehn had 16 and 11 assists respectively. Libero Alyssa Pauler had nine digs, and senior middle Emma Silvey had five blocks.

“It does make us feel good that we do have so many options,” Yeager said. “A lot of the people in College Station train these kids, Aggie Elite and all those. With the pandemic situation and teams being off, we hadn’t played in a week and a half, so we were just getting back into the groove of playing again and making sure that we are pushing to the end of each game and clicking on all cylinders. We have to really keep working hard at that.”

The mood felt quite different on the other side of the net with the Lady Tigers (6-10, 2-6) knowing they can play better than their record indicates.