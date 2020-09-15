A&M Consolidated volleyball team drops season opener to Cypress Ranch

“We started out strong, but it comes down to being confident at the end of the game when it can go either way,” Conner said.

Gilbert ended with five kills. Junior Ava Derbes added three, while English and Pahl each had two.

“I was pleased with the overall energy and passion that’s there,” Conner said. And [Gilbert], she is the fuel to our offense and when she is high energy the rest of the team follows. She had high energy all night. When she made mistakes, she shook it off and went after the next play, and I’m super proud of that.”

Derbes added 12 assists for the Lady Tigers, who went 26-15 and reached the area playoffs last season but have to replace a trio of seniors who earned first-team, all-district honors.

“We threw in some people who were in varsity for the first time this year, and that’s just the little things of not being used to the game,” Conner said. “But what I did like about that is they adjusted afterwards and they played hard towards the end.”

Some of those newcomers did their best to prolong the match as the Lady Tigers fought off two of Cy-Ranch’s most vicious hits during the last volley, but the poised Lady Mustangs kept attacking to earn the match point.