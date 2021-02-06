A&M Consolidated uses big third-quarter push to beat College Station in 19-5A boys basketball

A&M Consolidated head boys basketball coach Andrew Daily often stresses the importance of a strong third quarter. On Friday night against College Station, the Tigers made their coach proud.

Consol dominated played after intermission on both ends of the court and cruised to a 50-35 victory over the Cougars in District 19-5A play at Cougar Gym.

The fourth straight victory by the Tigers (8-6, 6-4) coupled with Brenham’s upset of Waller (12-9, 7-5) gave Consol sole possession of third place in district. It also avenged a 48-46 loss on Jan. 12 to the Cougars.

“The beauty about basketball in district is the ability to play each other twice, and it was a great performance by both teams,” Daily said. “It’s a good win for us, not just because of a Crosstown Showdown or the rivalry here in College Station. The most important thing here is to continue to move forward within the district.”

Tied at 22 early in the third quarter, Consol took control with a 13-0 run that lasted almost six minutes. The Tigers made 7 of 14 field goals in the period, while holding College Station to 1-of-8 shooting and forcing five turnovers.