A&M Consolidated uses big third-quarter push to beat College Station in 19-5A boys basketball

A&M Consolidated head boys basketball coach Andrew Daily often stresses the importance of a strong third quarter. On Friday night against College Station, the Tigers made their coach proud.
Consol dominated played after intermission on both ends of the court and cruised to a 50-35 victory over the Cougars in District 19-5A play at Cougar Gym.
The fourth straight victory by the Tigers (8-6, 6-4) coupled with Brenham’s upset of Waller (12-9, 7-5) gave Consol sole possession of third place in district. It also avenged a 48-46 loss on Jan. 12 to the Cougars.
“The beauty about basketball in district is the ability to play each other twice, and it was a great performance by both teams,” Daily said. “It’s a good win for us, not just because of a Crosstown Showdown or the rivalry here in College Station. The most important thing here is to continue to move forward within the district.”
Tied at 22 early in the third quarter, Consol took control with a 13-0 run that lasted almost six minutes. The Tigers made 7 of 14 field goals in the period, while holding College Station to 1-of-8 shooting and forcing five turnovers.
“It’s about momentum, being able to rotate multiple guys in at a time and see whose rolling at that time,” Daily said. “The guys are doing a great job at encouraging and jumping on the coat tails of one another when those situations are taking place. The group that we started out with in the third quarter started [the run] and the guys on the bench they followed suit.”
The Tigers’ offensive burst of energy was led by Kaden Lewis and Jayden Smith, who combined for eight points, but it was Ziyan Ali’s lone 3-pointer with 5:55 to go that College Station head coach JD Sullivan said changed the tide.
“That was bigger than I think it should have been because it was a [two-point game pushed to five] and I think that kind of took the wind out of our sails,” Sullivan said. “They’re a lot deeper and athletic so that lead goes a long way for a team that plays more of a half-court game like we did.”
The Cougars’ Derion Morriel scored past three Consol defenders to stop the Tigers’ run with 49 seconds left in the quarter, making the score 35-24. Consol stayed in control the rest of the way, though College Station got within eight points after two 3-pointers from Morriel and Justin Dixon.
Consol kept a comfortable lead by hitting free throws, going 11 of 15 for the game. In the first meeting, College Station (10-16, 3-10) hit 15 of 18, while Consol was 14 of 31.
Consol was only 1 of 2 at the line in the first half, but Daily knew the charity stripe would be huge.
“We told the guys it seemed like [College Station] was going to put us up to the line and make us win at the free-throw line,” Daily said. “The guys did a great job with keeping their composure and poise and knocking down the free throws.”
College Station led 7-2 early, but Consol tied up the game at 9 after three points from Adam Jackson to end the first quarter. The Tigers carried that momentum into the second quarter for a 14-9 lead off a 3-pointer from PJ Tisch. But the Cougars fought back to tied the game at 16 and then 20 after making two 3s and going 5 of 6 at the free throw line.
“They did a great job in the first half on the free-throw line, attacking the basket and creating opportunities so we wanted to make sure we were more active on the defensive side and only allowing them to have one possession,” Daily said. “In the second half [we wanted] to make sure we cut down second chance opportunities as well as the free throws and also flying around on the defensive end.”
•
NOTES — Consol won the JV game 50-48 in overtime. ... College Station honored its five seniors — Morriel, Dixon, Ronnie Johnson, Clayton Brinkman and Darrell Ellis. “They’ve dealt with some adversity and didn’t shy away from it,” Sullivan said. “They stuck it out, so I’m really proud of them, proud to be associated with them and was glad to get to honor them and their families on their last ever home game.” ... Consol will face Brenham Saturday in a rescheduled game at 2 p.m. at Tiger Gym.
A&M Consolidated 50, College Station 35
CONSOL (8-6, 6-4) — Kaden Lewis 13, PJ Tisch 7, Jayden Smith 7, Nathan Edwards 6, Dre’Kavian Minor 4, Ziyan Ali 3, Adam Jackson 3, Giancarlo Iero 2, Tre Taylor 2, Johnathan Love 2, Justin Gooden 1.