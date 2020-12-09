A&M Consolidated to open playoffs with rematch against Longview Pine Tree

“I remember [Freeman] was quick,” Goodman said. “I feel like all we’ve got to do is box him in, and if we can do that, we can win the game.”

On offense, Consol senior running back Sutton Lake said the Tigers must continue to move well and make big plays.

“They’ve got some big linebackers,” Lake said. “Their defensive line moves well together, so we’re going to have to run the ball, make plays, make people miss and we should be able to run down the field.”

One key ingredient to a successful playoff run, Fedora said, is chemistry among the players. From a players’ perspective, both Lake and Goodman said the Tigers’ chemistry is high with Lake adding Consol must continue to keep up its communication on the field.

“They’ve got to have that chemistry where they push each other, going hard in practice, doing the little things, because one little small mistake can lose a ball game,” Fedora said. “We’ve got to work hard all through the week getting ready for it.”

Friday’s road trip will be the longest the Tigers have taken in Fedora’s four seasons at Consol. Fedora said the Tigers will be taking charter buses to the game to let the players relax during the over three-hour trip to Longview.