A&M Consolidated swimming and diving teams sweep District 19-5A titles

BELTON — The A&M Consolidated swimming and diving teams swept the team titles at the District 19-5A Championships on Friday at the Roy & Jean Potts Belton Swim Center.

Consol won the girls title with 215 points followed by Brenham (120), Lake Belton, La Grange, Halletsville, Columbus and Robinson. The Consol boys scored 177 points to win the championship over Brenham (126), Lake Belton (100), Columbus and La Grange.

“I’m so proud of the team and what they accomplished,” second-year Consol head coach Jenny Marquardt said. “This season has been a challenge, and the team has overcome so much from August until now to get us here. To stand behind the podium and see both teams win as a unit filled my heart with joy. I could not be prouder.”

Consol’s girls won 9 of 11 races including a clean sweep of the three relays. Kaitlyn Owens won the girls 100-yard backstroke and 50 freestyle, while Sam Poole won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke to lead the Lady Tigers. Susie Smith also won the 100 butterfly and Claire Riley won the 100 freestyle.