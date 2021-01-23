A&M Consolidated swimming and diving teams sweep District 19-5A titles

BELTON — The A&M Consolidated swimming and diving teams swept the team titles at the District 19-5A Championships on Friday at the Roy & Jean Potts Belton Swim Center.
Consol won the girls title with 215 points followed by Brenham (120), Lake Belton, La Grange, Halletsville, Columbus and Robinson. The Consol boys scored 177 points to win the championship over Brenham (126), Lake Belton (100), Columbus and La Grange.
“I’m so proud of the team and what they accomplished,” second-year Consol head coach Jenny Marquardt said. “This season has been a challenge, and the team has overcome so much from August until now to get us here. To stand behind the podium and see both teams win as a unit filled my heart with joy. I could not be prouder.”
Consol’s girls won 9 of 11 races including a clean sweep of the three relays. Kaitlyn Owens won the girls 100-yard backstroke and 50 freestyle, while Sam Poole won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke to lead the Lady Tigers. Susie Smith also won the 100 butterfly and Claire Riley won the 100 freestyle.
In the girls relays, Consol’s Owens, Maggie Whitten, Poole and Riley won the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 51.71 seconds. Whitten, Smith, Poole and Brett Hyman won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.28, and Riley, Whitten, Hyman and Owens won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:43.73.
Consol’s boys won 7 of 11 races including two relays. Ian Lindberg helped lead the Tigers by winning the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Also for the Tigers, Stone Ahrendt (100 butterfly), Brendan Owens (100 breaststroke) and Calvin Lindberg (200 IM) won individual events.
Ian Lindberg, Owens, Ahrendt and Daniel Wilson won the boys 200 medley relay in 1:45.11, and the quartet of Wilson, Ian and Calvin Lindberg and Ahrendt closed out the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.33).
All event winners advance to the Class 5A Region 5A meet.
Consol’s other regional qualfiers include: girls — Ally Duan (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), Ari Granda-Moncayo (100 butterfly), Hyman (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Mac O’Donnell (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Liz Quast (200 freestyle), Riley (50 freestyle), Sammy Shankar (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Smith (200 IM), Whitten (100 breaststroke); boys — Ahrendt (200 freestyle), Cade Cross (100 butterfly), Chris Holder (100 backstroke), Samuel Lee (200 IM), Calvin Lindberg (100 freestyle), Owens (50 freestyle), Jonah Ozmetin (100 breaststroke), Jackson Shannon (500 freestyle), Wilson (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle).
Consol’s boys also qualified for regionals in the 200 freestyle relay.