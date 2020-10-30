A&M Consolidated swimming and diving team splits matches with Houston HCYA

The A&M Consolidated girls swimming team beat Houston Homeschool Christian Youth Association 150-135, and the Consol boys lost 151-122 on Tuesday at Tiger Natatorium.

Consol’s girls won 7 of 11 races including a sweep of the three relays.

Senior Kaitlyn Owens won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke. Sophomore Claire Riley won the 100 freestyle, and freshman Sam Poole won the 100 breaststroke. Consol junior Susie Smith (200 individual medley), Poole (100 butterfly), senior Brett Hyman (100 freestyle) and Maggie Whitten (100 backstroke) also had second-place finishes. Owens, Whitten, Poole and Riley won the 200 medley relay. Poole, sophomore Grace Yeh, Smith and Hyman won the 200 freestyle relay, and Riley, Hyman, Whitten and Owens won the 400 freestyle relay.

For Consol’s boys, senior Daniel Wilson swept the 50 and 100 freestyles for the second straight meet. Freshman Ian Lindberg won the 500 freestyle, while senior Stone Ahrendt (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), junior Jackson Shannon (500 freestyle) and freshman Ian Lindberg (100 backstroke) had second-place finishes. Ahrendt, junior Connor McGuire, Wilson and junior Calvin Lindberg also won the 400 freestyle relay.