 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated swimming and diving team splits matches with Houston HCYA
0 comments

A&M Consolidated swimming and diving team splits matches with Houston HCYA

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Class 5A Region V swim meet

A&M Consolidated senior Andrew Zhang swims the backstroke in the boys 200-yard medley relay at the Class 5A Region V swim meet Saturday at the Texas A&M Rec Center. Consol’s boys and girls 200 medley relay teams both finished first and qualified for the state meet.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The A&M Consolidated girls swimming team beat Houston Homeschool Christian Youth Association 150-135, and the Consol boys lost 151-122 on Tuesday at Tiger Natatorium.

Consol’s girls won 7 of 11 races including a sweep of the three relays.

Senior Kaitlyn Owens won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke. Sophomore Claire Riley won the 100 freestyle, and freshman Sam Poole won the 100 breaststroke. Consol junior Susie Smith (200 individual medley), Poole (100 butterfly), senior Brett Hyman (100 freestyle) and Maggie Whitten (100 backstroke) also had second-place finishes. Owens, Whitten, Poole and Riley won the 200 medley relay. Poole, sophomore Grace Yeh, Smith and Hyman won the 200 freestyle relay, and Riley, Hyman, Whitten and Owens won the 400 freestyle relay.

For Consol’s boys, senior Daniel Wilson swept the 50 and 100 freestyles for the second straight meet. Freshman Ian Lindberg won the 500 freestyle, while senior Stone Ahrendt (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), junior Jackson Shannon (500 freestyle) and freshman Ian Lindberg (100 backstroke) had second-place finishes. Ahrendt, junior Connor McGuire, Wilson and junior Calvin Lindberg also won the 400 freestyle relay.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert