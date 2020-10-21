A&M Consolidated sweeps dual matches with Katy

KATY — The A&M Consolidated girls swimming team beat Katy 216-134, and Consol’s boys won 173-144 on Tuesday in a pair of dual matches.

Consol’s girls won 10 of 11 events. Senior Kaitlyn Owens won the 100-yard backstroke and 200 freestyle. Freshman Sam Poole won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, and sophomore Claire Riley won the 50 and 100 freestyles. Ally Duan also won the 100 butterfly. Freshman Maggie Whitten won the 100 breaststroke. Owens, Whitten, Poole and Riley won the 200 medley relay, and Riley, senior Brett Hyman, Whitten and Owens won the 400 freestyle relay.

On the boys side, Consol won 7 of 11 races. Senior Daniel Wilson won the 50 and 100 freestyles, and freshman Ian Lindberg won the 100 backstroke and 200 IM. Senior Stone Ahrendt won the 200 freestyle. Sophomore Brendan Owens won the 100 breaststroke, and junior Jackson Shannon won the 500 freestyle.