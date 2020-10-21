 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated sweeps dual matches with Katy
0 comments

A&M Consolidated sweeps dual matches with Katy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KATY — The A&M Consolidated girls swimming team beat Katy 216-134, and Consol’s boys won 173-144 on Tuesday in a pair of dual matches.

Consol’s girls won 10 of 11 events. Senior Kaitlyn Owens won the 100-yard backstroke and 200 freestyle. Freshman Sam Poole won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, and sophomore Claire Riley won the 50 and 100 freestyles. Ally Duan also won the 100 butterfly. Freshman Maggie Whitten won the 100 breaststroke. Owens, Whitten, Poole and Riley won the 200 medley relay, and Riley, senior Brett Hyman, Whitten and Owens won the 400 freestyle relay.

On the boys side, Consol won 7 of 11 races. Senior Daniel Wilson won the 50 and 100 freestyles, and freshman Ian Lindberg won the 100 backstroke and 200 IM. Senior Stone Ahrendt won the 200 freestyle. Sophomore Brendan Owens won the 100 breaststroke, and junior Jackson Shannon won the 500 freestyle.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert