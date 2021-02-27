A&M Consolidated softball team wins two games at Fort Bend Christian tournament

SUGAR LAND — The A&M Consolidated softball team beat Houston Heights 8-6 and Fort Bend Christian Academy 5-3 in a pair of five-inning games at the Fort Bend Christian tournament Friday.

Consol’s Aiyana Coleman went 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored against Heights. Reagan Johnson earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over four innings.

Against Fort Bend Christian, Quinn Zaragoza and Karli De La Rosa each had a double, RBI and run scored. Coleman earned the win, striking out two over five innings.

Consol will wrap up play at the tournament with a doubleheader against Houston St. Pius X at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

A&M Consolidated 8, Houston Heights 6 (5 innings)

Consol 302 30 — 8 14 0

Heights 001 15 — 6 9 2

W — Raegan Johnson.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Aiyana Coleman 2-3, home run, 4 RBIs, run; Karli De La Rosa 2-3, triple, RBI, run; Cassidy Rich 2-3, double, run; Claire Sisco 2-3, double, run; Savannah Coleman 2-3, run; Johnson 2-3, RBI; Laura Guillen 1-3, RBI.