A&M Consolidated softball team wins season opener at St. Agnes
HOUSTON — Savannah Coleman went 5 for 5 with a triple, double, three RBIs and three runs scored to help the A&M Consolidated softball team beat Houston St. Agnes 12-9 to open the season Tuesday.

Consol’s Raegan Johnson threw a complete game to earn the win in the circle, allowing nine runs (five earned) on 10 hits and 10 walks with six strikeouts over seven innings.

A&M Consolidated 12, Houston St. Agnes 9

Consol 003 036 0 — 12 14 3

St. Agnes 011 130 3 — 9 10 0

W — Raegan Johnson.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Savannah Coleman 5-5, triple, double, 3 RBIs, 3 runs, steal; Karly Risner 2-3, triple, 2 RBIs, run; Laura Guillen 2-5, double, RBI, 2 runs, steal.

