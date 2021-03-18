 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated softball team wins pair of games at NFCA Classic
The A&M Consolidated softball team beat Mexia 15-4 in five innings and Houston Incarnate Word 3-2 in six innings on Thursday in the NFCA Classic at Lady Tiger Field.

Consol’s Aiyana Coleman earned the win against Mexia, striking out seven over 4 1/3 shutout innings. She gave up one hit and three walks. Raegan Johnson went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs at the plate.

Down 2-0 entering the bottom of the sixth against Incarnate Word, Consol rallied to win on Savannah Coleman’s three-run triple. Johnson earned the win in the circle, striking out 11 over six innings. She gave up two runs on six hits and two walks.

A&M Consolidated 15, Mexia 4 (5 innings)

Mexia 000 04 — 4 2 4

Consol 352 05 — 15 11 2

W — Aiyana Coleman.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Raegan Johnson 3-4, 2 2Bs, 3 RBIs; Quinn Zaragoza 2-3, 4 runs, walk, 2 SBs; Cassidy Rich 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; A. Coleman 1-3, 2B, 6 RBIs, walk; Claire Sisco 1-1, 3B, RBI, 3 runs, walk.

A&M Consolidated 3, Incarnate Word 2 (6 innings)

Incarnate Word 000 011 — 2 6 2

Consol 000 003 — 3 7 2

W — Johnson.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Savannah Coleman 2-3, 3B, 3 RBIs, HBP; A. Coleman 2-3, walk; Zaragoza 1-2, run, walk, HBP; Sisco 1-3, run, HBP.

logo consol.tif
