A&M Consolidated softball team takes care of Rudder in 19-5A

“This was one of Mia’s better games,” Mendez said. “Most of the time, we struggle with giving up free bases, whether it’s hit batters or walks or errors behind her. We still had a few errors that they capitalized on [tonight].”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rudder, which lost 10-0 to Consol in the first meeting, was poised for a big first inning by loading the bases on a Menchaca single and two walks. But Johnson induced the next hitter to ground a 3-2 pitch back to her. That started a home to first base double play. The next batter flew out on the first pitch.

“That’s just an unfortunate hit,” Mendez said. “If that’s a little bit left or a little bit right, we possible score or at least just get one out.”

Johnson ended with a five-hitter, striking out five and walking only one more in the final six innings.

Johnson said the tough start was more mental than physical.

“It was just in my head,” Johnson. “I actually hurt my groin, so I’m playing with a groin injury right now. But I was like, ‘I gotta get into it, I gotta help my team out.’ I felt in the game [more after the first inning].”

The home run was extra sweet, because her traveling team is the Brazos Valley Bolts and Mendez is one of the coaches.