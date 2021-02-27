A&M Consolidated softball team splits final two games of tournament

SUGAR LAND — The A&M Consolidated softball team lost to Houston Kinkaid 4-3 in five innings and beat Houston St. Pius X 10-4 in four innings to wrap up play at the Fort Bend Christian Academy tournament Saturday.
Consol’s Aiyana Coleman went 4 for 5 over the two games with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs, a run and a walk. Against St. Pius X, Consol’s Clair Sisco, Raegan Johnson, Quinn Zaragoza each had two hits. Johnson also earned the victory in the circle for the Lady Tigers (4-3).
Houston Kinkaid 4, A&M Consolidated 3 (5 innings)
Consol 003 00 — 3 7 0
Kinkaid 100 03 — 4 6 1
L — Raegan Johnson.
Leading hitters: CONSOL (3-3) — Aiyana Coleman 2-3, 2 doubles, RBI; Savannah Coleman 1-3, 2 RBIs; Quinn Zaragoza 1-3, run.
A&M Consolidated 10, Houston St. Pius X 4 (4 innings)
St. Pius 202 0 — 4 2 2
Consol 064 X — 10 9 1
W — Johnson.
Leading hitters: CONSOL (4-3) — A. Coleman 2-2, home run, 2 RBIs, run, walk; Claire Sisco 2-3, double, 2 RBIs, run; Johnson 2-2, RBI, run; Zaragoza 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Cassidy Rich 1-1, 2 runs, walk.