 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated softball team splits final two games of tournament
0 comments

A&M Consolidated softball team splits final two games of tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUGAR LAND — The A&M Consolidated softball team lost to Houston Kinkaid 4-3 in five innings and beat Houston St. Pius X 10-4 in four innings to wrap up play at the Fort Bend Christian Academy tournament Saturday.

Consol’s Aiyana Coleman went 4 for 5 over the two games with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs, a run and a walk. Against St. Pius X, Consol’s Clair Sisco, Raegan Johnson, Quinn Zaragoza each had two hits. Johnson also earned the victory in the circle for the Lady Tigers (4-3).

Houston Kinkaid 4, A&M Consolidated 3 (5 innings)

Consol 003 00 — 3 7 0

Kinkaid 100 03 — 4 6 1

L — Raegan Johnson.

Leading hitters: CONSOL (3-3) — Aiyana Coleman 2-3, 2 doubles, RBI; Savannah Coleman 1-3, 2 RBIs; Quinn Zaragoza 1-3, run.

A&M Consolidated 10, Houston St. Pius X 4 (4 innings)

St. Pius 202 0 — 4 2 2

Consol 064 X — 10 9 1

W — Johnson.

Leading hitters: CONSOL (4-3) — A. Coleman 2-2, home run, 2 RBIs, run, walk; Claire Sisco 2-3, double, 2 RBIs, run; Johnson 2-2, RBI, run; Zaragoza 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Cassidy Rich 1-1, 2 runs, walk.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert