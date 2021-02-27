A&M Consolidated softball team splits final two games of tournament

SUGAR LAND — The A&M Consolidated softball team lost to Houston Kinkaid 4-3 in five innings and beat Houston St. Pius X 10-4 in four innings to wrap up play at the Fort Bend Christian Academy tournament Saturday.

Consol’s Aiyana Coleman went 4 for 5 over the two games with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs, a run and a walk. Against St. Pius X, Consol’s Clair Sisco, Raegan Johnson, Quinn Zaragoza each had two hits. Johnson also earned the victory in the circle for the Lady Tigers (4-3).